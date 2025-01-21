England captain Jos Buttler reveals stance on possible boycott of Afghanistan clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jos Buttler thinks England's Champions Trophy fixture against Afghanistan next month should go ahead as planned despite calls for a boycott amid the Taliban regime's assault on women's rights.

A cross-party group of more than 160 MPs, including Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage, signed a letter imploring the England and Wales Cricket Board to refuse to play the match in Lahore on 26 February.

ECB chief executive Richard Gould subsequently wrote to the International Cricket Council condemning the "gender apartheid" in Afghanistan, where female participation in sport has been effectively outlawed since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

However, Gould rejected the idea of the ECB making a unilateral decision to withdraw from their second group game of the eight-team Champions Trophy, calling for collective action from the ICC.

After chatting with England director of men's cricket Rob Key about the hot-button issue, Buttler is similarly minded for the contest against Afghanistan to take place.

"Political situations like this, as a player you're trying to be as informed as you can be," England's white-ball captain said ahead of his side's first T20 against India in Kolkata on Wednesday.

"The experts know a lot more about it, so I've been trying to stay in dialogue with Rob Key and the guys above to see how they see it. I don't think a boycott is the way to go about it.

"The players haven't really worried too much about it. These things, you're trying to educate yourself and read up on these things.

"There's been some good stuff written about it that I've tapped into and I've spoken to quite a few people to try to gather expert opinion. I'm led by those experts on situations like this.

"But certainly as a player, you don't want political situations to affect sport. We hope to go to the Champions Trophy and play that game and have a really good tournament."

PA