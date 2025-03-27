‘We let her down’: Charlie Dean shocked by Heather Knight’s England captaincy sacking

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Charlie Dean admits England players let down former captain Heather Knight but was still shocked at her sacking.

Knight, who had skippered the England side since 2016, was removed from her role earlier this month following the Women’s Ashes humiliation, where Australia swept the board in a 16-0 victory.

Coach Jon Lewis was also relieved of his duties following a lengthy ECB review, meaning England are now looking for an all-new leadership team to take them forward.

And 24-year-old off-spinner Dean, who has been a part of the squad since 2021, acknowledged that she was stunned to hear Knight was being moved on.

Speaking at the Somerset media day, Dean said: “I think if I’m honest, I was quite shocked and taken aback by that change. Because I know Heather gives 100 per cent to everything that she does.

“She leads with a real integrity and leads not only through her words but by example in the way that she trains, what she puts herself through to be available and really give her best on the pitch.

“I think she was one of our best batters out there, in that rained-off game she fronted up and she did so across most of the Ashes, really. It felt like we probably let her down in a way, so it feels weird. I guess I haven’t played for England without Heather leading us, I don’t remember anyone before her.”

open image in gallery Heather Knight was sacked as England captain following the Women’s Ashes humiliation ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery And Charlie Dean (left) was stunned by the news of Knight’s (right) exit ( PA )

Knight is expected to continue playing for England as a specialist batter but a new captain will be required for the first time in almost a decade and only the second time in the professional era.

She led England to World Cup glory in 2017 but results have badly faltered in all formats of the game over the last couple of years, despite her own impressive performances – including becoming the first woman to make a century in a Test match, ODI and T20 international – and her highly-regarded leadership qualities.

The 34-year-old has been somewhat left on an island in terms of on-field leadership at points and there is no one standout candidate to succeed her.

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the presumed favourite, having been vice-captain to Knight, but has been found tactically wanting when stepping up to the role in the past, while the likes of Amy Jones, Sophie Ecclestone or Kate Cross have also been mooted but each have notable cons, as well as pros, to their potential candidacy.

open image in gallery Dean has become a star bowler for England ( Action Images via Reuters )

Dean’s name has been put forward in some quarters, having previously skippered London Spirit for a season of the Hundred and the England A side. And she isn’t outright rejecting the possibility.

“I think I probably haven’t done as much captaincy as I’d like to in the last couple of years,” admitted Dean. “But I think I’m sort of growing into my leadership and captaincy.

“I’ve probably always been a bit introverted and a bit shy, a shy kid, but I captained my age groups and that was something that I really enjoyed doing. I just want to keep learning and keep getting better every day and see where it takes me.

"Leadership is something I'm growing into – I wouldn't say no, but whether now is the right time, I'm not sure. It's one of the biggest compliments you can get, being held in that regard. But it's about getting a bit more experience in those positions so that if you do get asked, you can give 100 per cent to it."