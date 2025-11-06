Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Ben Stokes’ combative nature could see Australian media’s attempts to "provoke" him backfire during the Ashes series, according to former fast bowler Steven Finn.

Stokes’ arrival in Perth this week was met with a front-page broadside from the West Australian newspaper, which labelled him "Cocky Captain Complainer" and dismissed his team’s methods as "dopey".

This latest salvo continues a long-standing tradition of the local press targeting England’s touring sides, with the now-retired Stuart Broad often a favourite subject of past jibes. However, Finn believes such tactics will only serve to galvanise Stokes.

Finn, who was part of England’s last Ashes triumph Down Under in 2010/11 and has recently penned a new book, ‘The Ashes Files’, on his experiences against Australia, said: "I think Ben Stokes thrives when he has a point to prove.

"You know there are players you really don’t want to provoke because it makes them even better and even more determined. He falls into that category," Finn explained.

"I saw him a couple of weeks ago and you could see behind the eyes that he sees the significance of this tour. This leadership won’t be timid or meek."

Ben Stokes has been backed to perform even better after being criticised by the Australian media

He cautioned, "You have be wary because the Australian press want to trip you up and find chinks in your armour, but if you’re sensible and respectful I don’t see any reason you can’t embrace the challenge of playing cricket out there."

Drawing on his own victorious tour 15 years ago, Finn suggested that England could even redirect public sentiment back towards the hosts if they achieve early successes.

"When I first went out there I was taken aback by just how much it was ‘you against us’. Getting off the plane it was TV cameras in your face, paparazzi outside the hotel, taxi drivers saying ‘you’re useless, you’re going to get hammered’," he recalled.

"But Australians respect people who win. If you puff your chest out like we did on 2010/11 and push back, it can turn the other way. By the time we’d bowled them out for 98 on Boxing Day, they really turned on Australia and it almost felt like they were supporting us. That’s the challenge and it feels like something Stokes and (head coach) Brendon McCullum could do."

Finn’s memoir touches upon his personal anguish at being omitted from that Boxing Day Test, despite taking 14 wickets in the first three matches – a decision he has largely come to terms with in retirement.

He pondered whether the current regime, known for its attraction to risk and attacking cricket, would make a similar call.

"You beat yourself up about it and there’s still a sense of missed opportunity, but it was the right decision," he said.

Finn believes England approach the game very differently to when they last won in Australia under Andrew Strauss (right) and Andy Flower (left)

"Andy Flower and Andrew Strauss (then coach and captain) were about controlling the game and controlling the scoreboard. It was about marginal gains throughout the Test match, which suited the players we had and helped us win a lot," Finn noted, contrasting it with the present approach.

"But Stokesy and Brendon like to take the guard rails off, they want you to go out there with no inhibitions and that allows people to express themselves and be their true selves. Ashes series, and away Ashes series in particular, can be career-defining moments and even life-defining moments.

“I look at some of the characters we’ve got in the side and there’s a real sense of excitement and opportunity."