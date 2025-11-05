Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Ben Stokes has received a scathing welcome in Australia after beingbranded "cocky" by local media ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes series.

A photograph of Stokes navigating an airport with luggage was emblazoned across the front page of The West Australian newspaper under the headline ‘Baz Bawl’.

The accompanying sub-head further intensified the criticism, reading: "England’s Cocky Captain Complainer, still smarting from ‘crease-gate’ lands in Perth early thinking dopey ‘BazBall’ can take the Ashes."

This was a direct reference to the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow during the previous series.

The article went on to lambast England’s aggressive tactics under Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum, dismissing their approach as "carefree and careless thrash batting".

The Australian media took aim at Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Australia has announced its squad for the first Test in Perth, set to commence on 21 November.

Opening batter Jake Weatherald could make his debut, while Marnus Labuschagne has been recalled to the side. Weatherald is one of three uncapped players, alongside seamers Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett.

The Tasmanian opener or Labuschagne will step in for the dropped Sam Konstas, who managed just 50 runs across six innings during the three-Test tour of the West Indies earlier this year.

Injured captain Pat Cummins misses out, with Steve Smith set to skipper the side in his absence. All-rounder Mitch Marsh and Middlesbrough-born Matt Renshaw were also omitted from the group.

Scott Boland is expected to retain his place in a three-man seam attack alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Chief selector George Bailey commented: "The squad gives us good balance and, with 14 of those chosen playing the next round of Sheffield Shield, we will continue to gather information as we move closer to the start of the first Test."

Doubts persist over the fitness of all-rounder Cameron Green, who has bowled only four overs this Australian summer, potentially limiting his bowling role in the first Test.

This could see Beau Webster retain his spot at number six, with Green remaining at three. However, if Green is deemed fit to bowl, Webster’s place could be under threat from Labuschagne, should Weatherald be selected to open.