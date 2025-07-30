Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
England captain Ben Stokes ruled out of final India Test with shoulder injury

Stokes is one of four changes to the team ahead of the fifth Test at the Oval

Lawrence Ostlere
Wednesday 30 July 2025 06:14 EDT
Comments
Ben Stokes has been ruled out
Ben Stokes has been ruled out (PA Wire)

England captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out of the final Test against India cricket with a right shoulder injury.

Stokes repeatedly clutched his right shoulder during the fourth Test at Old Trafford, having sent down more deliveries than in any previous series he has played. He dismissed fears he might be forced to sit out the last Test, even though he had quipped he had spent four days in bed after he had bowled 44 overs at Lord’s.

Yet he has been withdrawn among four changes made by England for the fifth Test at The Oval, where England take a 2-1 series lead into the match on Thursday. Jacob Bethell has come into the side and will bat at No 6.

Spinner Liam Dawson and pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse have all been replaced, with seamers Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton and Josh Tongue coming into the attack.

England team to face India in fifth Test

 1.⁠ ⁠Zak Crawley

 2.⁠ ⁠Ben Duckett

 3.⁠ ⁠Ollie Pope (c)

 4.⁠ ⁠Joe Root

 5.⁠ ⁠Harry Brook

 6.⁠ ⁠Jacob Bethell

 7.⁠ ⁠Jamie Smith (wk)

 8.⁠ ⁠Chris Woakes

 9.⁠ ⁠Gus Atkinson

10.⁠ ⁠Jamie Overton

11.⁠ ⁠Josh Tongue

More follows...

