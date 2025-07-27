Ben Stokes willing to ‘run through a brick wall’ to face India in Test decider

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ben Stokes insisted “pain is just an emotion” as he revealed he will do his utmost to be available in an all-round capacity for England’s Rothesay Test series decider against India.

The England captain struggled with cramp in his left leg and general soreness, while more fitness issues emerged on the last day of the drawn fourth Test as he was clearly discomforted by his upper right arm.

Stokes revealed he had hurt his bicep tendon, with his injury niggles the result of a taxing workload that has seen him already send down 140 overs in four Tests – the most he has ever bowled in a series.

However, Stokes, the leading wicket-taker of the series with 17 at an average of 25.2, is optimistic of taking to the field at the Kia Oval on Thursday as England try to seal a 3-1 series triumph.

“Hopefully I will be alright going for the last one,” he said. “I am doing everything possible to be alright. It’s been a big five or six weeks, I’ll always try to give everything I possibly can.

“It’s just a workload sort of thing. We got a fair amount of overs and everything starts creeping up on you. I’ll keep trying, keep going and as I say to all the bowlers: pain is just an emotion.

“I’ll always try to run through a brick wall for the team. Bowling, being out on the field it is tough work. I’m feeling pretty sore. I’ve physically been better.

“I don’t want to eat my words but the likelihood I won’t play (at the Oval) is very unlikely.”

Stokes was magnificent at Emirates Old Trafford, where he became the fourth Englishman to record a five-wicket haul and a century in the same match – after Tony Greig, Lord Botham and Gus Atkinson.

India slipped to nought for two when they had yet to eat into a 311-run first-innings deficit but KL Rahul and Shubman Gill led the tourists into calmer waters with a 188-run partnership.

Stokes, having not bowled on Saturday, struck to have Rahul lbw for 90 during an eight-over burst on Sunday morning and hopes were high when Jofra Archer prised out Gill for 103 on the stroke of lunch.

However, Joe Root’s drop of Ravindra Jadeja from the next ball proved costly as the India all-rounder and fellow left-hander Washington Sundar batted out the rest of the day, making twin unbeaten hundreds.

“When the reality (hits) with where the game drifted towards, there is obviously going to be that comedown,” Stokes said.

“You can get the vibe that we’ve thrown everything and not been able to get over the line, there is that sense of disappointment and almost heartbreak – me being a captain, I was as well.”

However, Stokes is well aware they cannot dwell on this result for too long as he added: “I’ve got to be that upbeat person as well.”

There were farcical scenes as the game drifted towards a conclusion in Manchester, where Sundar and Jadeja refused to shake hands with 15 overs to go – the earliest a draw could be agreed.

The pair had batted out the final two sessions to ensure India would avoid defeat but on 80 and 89 respectively, Sundar and Jadeja carried on to rubber-stamp their fine performances with hundreds.

England’s frustration was palpable and Stokes brought on Harry Brook for some buffet bowling to speed things along, with Jadeja getting to three figures first before Sundar followed for his first Test ton.

“I did have to tell Harry Brook ‘please don’t do anything stupid – I can’t have you pulling a side’,” Stokes said. “I wasn’t going to risk any of my proper bowling options.

“They played incredibly well. I don’t think there would have been much more satisfaction in walking off 100 not out, getting your team off in a tricky situation, than walking off at 80 or 90 not out.”

“Scoring 10 more runs isn’t going to change the fact you’ve got your team out of a very, very tricky situation and saved your team from a series defeat.”