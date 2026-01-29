Australia unveil surprise choice as new captain after Alyssa Healy retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

All-rounder Sophie Molineux has been unveiled as a surprise choice as Australia’s new captain after Alyssa Healy’s retirement.

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy announced earlier this month that she will bow out of international cricket after 16 years in the Australian side, a period that has included two World Cup wins and six more T20 World Cup titles.

The 35-year-old will oversee three upcoming ODIs and the sole Test against India in her final series, with Molineux taking charge for the T20I leg of India’s tour before taking over fully.

open image in gallery Sophie Mollineux is the new Australia captain ( Getty Images )

“It's a real honour to be named Australian captain and something I'm incredibly proud of, especially following on from Alyssa, who's had such a huge impact on this team and the game," Molineux said.

"We've got a really strong group with plenty of natural leaders, alongside a lot of exciting talent coming through. I'm really looking forward to working together as we keep evolving and pushing ourselves to the next level, while staying true to the identity that makes this team so special."

Healy took over from Meg Lanning in December 2023, but Australia missed out on major tournament success in the two ICC events under her captaincy, suffering semi-final defeats to South Africa and India at the 2024 T20 and last year’s 50-over World Cup.

The 28-year-old Molineux captains the Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash and was a regular in that last World Cup campaign, though has not played Test or T20 international cricket since 2024 because of a knee issue.

She has also faced significant competition for places as a spinning all-rounder with Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King close to certain selections, and Georgia Wareham also firmly in the mix.

Molineux has nonetheless been appointed as captain ahead of Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland and Gardner. Gardner and McGrath will share vice-captaincy duties.