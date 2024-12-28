Sophie Molineux ruled out of Australia squad for Women’s Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Australia all-rounder Sophie Molineux has been ruled out of the Women’s Ashes with a knee injury.

Molineux is the major absentee from the squad for the one-day internationals and T20s in the multi-format series, with captain Alyssa Healy named after recovering from her own knee problems.

Off-spinner Molineux, who also missed the 2021-22 and 2023 Ashes series through injury, will undergo surgery in January after struggling in the third one-day international with India earlier this month.

Healy missed that series, but returned to action in the two-match series in New Zealand, although she handed the wicketkeeping duties to Beth Mooney.

The 34-year-old has been named in the Governor-General’s XI squad to face England in Sydney on January 9 ahead of the Ashes when she hopes to take the gloves.

“It’s kind of play it by ear at the moment to see how everything pulls up, but I did enjoy running around the field in New Zealand, so if that’s the option and it’s less disruptive to our side, then that could be the way moving forward,” she said.

“The real test will be in the next 10 days moving into the series, as to how that (knee) pulls up, how that responds to me keeping again.”

Georgia Voll, 21, retains her place in the squad for the white-ball matches having made her debut at the top of the order in Healy’s absence against India.

Grace Harris will join the squad for the T20s.

The Ashes starts on January 12 with the first of three one-day internationals, followed by three T20s and a day-night Test over four days from January 30 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia retained the Ashes in England in 2023 having won the Test match before the hosts levelled the series on points with victories in both white-ball formats.