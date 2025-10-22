Australia’s immense quality shines through in clinical win over England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ash Gardner made an unbeaten century and Annabel Sutherland produced a superb all-round display to help guide Australia to a dominant six-wicket win over England in Indore.

Both sides – meeting in a first official match since Australia’s 16-0 Ashes triumph during January – were already secure of a place in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals, England having edged out co-hosts India at the Holkar Stadium on Sunday.

England, put in to bat, had made a solid start, but suffered a mid-innings slump which was steadied by opener Tammy Beaumont digging in for a determined 78.

Alice Capsey (38) and Charlie Dean (26) then added vital late runs in a score of 244 for nine, which always looked a bit light – after Sutherland had taken three for 60.

Although Lauren Bell struck in the first over of Australia’s run chase and spinner Linsey Smith then claimed two wickets, Sutherland (98) and Gardner – her century coming off just 69 balls, with 15 fours – turned the tide to send their side back to the top of the standings.

England had earlier reached 55 before Amy Jones (18) was bowled by Sutherland with the final ball of the ninth over.

Heather Knight had scored a fine century against India, but the former captain was trapped lbw by Sophie Molineux for just 20, the on-field not out decision overturned after a review.

After Beaumont had brought up her 50, Nat Sciver-Brunt – who took on the captaincy following the Ashes defeat – then fell for only seven, caught by Alana King at mid-off Sutherland, to leave England at 105 for three in the 23rd over.

open image in gallery Annabel Sutherland (centre) fronted Australia’s fightback after a solid start from England (Rafiq Maqbool/AP)

Australia – with Tahlia McGrath standing in as captain after Alyssa Healy was ruled out by a calf strain – kept the pressure on as England’s run rate dropped and a flurry of wickets followed.

Beaumont, who hit 10 fours and one maximum, was out in the 35th over off Sutherland following a fine catch from Georgia Voll, who took the ball just ahead of the boundary rope before a throw up to regain balance.

Sutherland soon struck again to bowl Lamb (seven), and then Sophia Dunkley (22) was stumped by Beth Mooney after taking on Gardner to leave England rocking at 166 for six heading into the final 10 overs.

Capsey and Dean, though, provided a 61-run seventh-wicket stand to push the total past 200, with Sophie Ecclestone finishing 10 not out as England posted 244 for nine.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

England then made an early breakthrough to put Australia on the back foot after Bell dismantled Phoebe Litchfield’s off stump with her third ball.

Fellow opener Voll was then dismissed when trying to sweep Smith, taking a tumble across the wicket, to leave Australia at 21 for two in the fourth over.

Australia were soon three down when left-arm spinner Smith struck again to remove Ellyse Perry (13) caught and bowled.

Ecclestone had Beth Mooney (20) caught by Sciver-Brunt at midwicket in the 16th over, but Australia then picked up the pace from 114 for four at the halfway stage.

Gardner and Sutherland – who was dropped in the last over of the innings by Knight – fronted the victory charge, seeing Australia home at 248 for four from 40.3 overs.