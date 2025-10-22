Asif Afridi, 38, takes five wickets on record-breaking Pakistan debut

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pakistan spinner Asif Afridi has become the oldest Test debutant to take a five-wicket haul.

The 38-year-old took 5-61 on his Test debut against South Africa in Rawalpindi.

Afridi beat the previous record set by England’s Charles Marriott in 1933, with the legspinner taking five wickets on his Test debut at the age of 37.

Afridi also became the sixth Pakistan spinner to take a five-wicket haul in a debut Test, joining Mohammad Nazir, Shahid Afridi, Bilal Asif, Noman Ali and Abrar Ahmed.

The left-armer made his first class debut in 2009 but in February 2023 was banned from cricket for two years for breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code. He served one year of the ban before the PCB lifted his suspension.

Afridi's sliders baffled the South Africa batters as he struck of the fourth ball of Day 3, finding the outside edge of Kyle Verreynne's (10) bat.

Tristan Stubbs (76) added eight to his overnight 68 before he was undone by another straight delivery as he tried to flick the left-arm spinner off the back foot and was out leg before wicket.

Afridi then celebrated his memorable five-wicket haul when Simon Harmer (2) went for a sweep but was struck on the back leg directly in front of the stumps.

Pakistan took the second new ball and Noman Ali finally got his first wicket when he had Marco Jansen lbw.

Senuran Muthusamy and Keshav Maharaj both got reprieves to lift South Africa to 285-8.

South Africa was trailing by 98 runs when it lost Jansen, then Muthusamy and Maharaj combined to cut the first-innings deficit to 48 with an aggressive unbeaten half-century stand.

Muthusamy was unbeaten on 48 off 84 balls and escaped a chance when Salman Ali Agha couldn't hold onto a top-edge while running from the slips.

Maharaj also survived a couple of dropped catches and a stumping opportinity as he reached 23 off 32 balls.

Pakistan leads the two-match series after a win in Lahore last week.

Includes reporting from AP