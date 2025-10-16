Australia ease into World Cup semi-finals as Alyssa Healy slams back-to-back tons
Captain Healy (113*) combined with opening partner Phoebe Litchfield (84*) to haul in Bangladesh’s total inside 25 overs
Alyssa Healy's second consecutive century at the Women's Cricket World Cup helped Australia hammer Bangladesh by 10 wickets to become the first country into the semi-finals.
Two for 18 by Alana King and two for 22 by Georgia Wareham helped Australia restrict Bangladesh to 198 for nine in Visakhapatnam despite the best efforts of Sobhana Mostary, who finished unbeaten on 66.
Australia captain Healy hit 142 in a thrilling victory over hosts India on Sunday and this time smashed 113 not out off 77 balls in an unbroken 202-run opening stand with Phoebe Litchfield (84no) as their fourth win of the 50-over tournament sealed a place in the last four.
"[Litchfield] takes so much pressure off me and we do it together,” Healy said at the post-match presentation. “When it comes off, it is awesome. Hopefully that gives us both confidence going into the end of the tournament.
"We pride ourselves on being professional in big moments and it is great to find out that we have qualified.”
Australia next take on England on Wednesday in Indore, with Nat Sciver-Brunt’s side in action against India on Sunday before their meeting with the defending champions.
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments