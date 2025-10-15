Nat Sciver-Brunt admits England failed to show up against Pakistan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt admitted her side were not good enough after rain saved them from a likely defeat against winless Pakistan at the World Cup.

At 34 without loss, Pakistan appeared to be cruising towards a readjusted target of 113 in their group match in Colombo when bad weather forced an abandonment.

The no result meant England’s unbeaten record in the competition was fortuitously preserved and they returned to top spot in the table.

Sciver-Brunt said at the post-match presentation: “Yes, we weren’t very good today and we’ll hold our hands up.

“Pakistan bowled brilliantly and the conditions had changed by the time we got the ball in our hands.”

England slumped to 79 for seven before a first rain break of almost four hours led to the match being reduced to 31 overs per side.

Charlie Dean (33) and Em Arlott (18) led a rally to 133 for nine but the target was revised downwards and looked well within Pakistan’s reach.

Asked what lessons could be learned, Sciver-Brunt said: “Probably adapting as quickly as possible.

“It was seaming quite a lot, the wicket, so I guess it’s putting plans in place to nullify that threat.

“After the power play they were picking up wickets bowled, lbw, stopping us from getting a partnership together at all.”

England’s next match is against India in Indore on Sunday and there is concern over the form of a number of individuals.

Sciver-Brunt said: “I think everyone’s practising really well. They’re going through their processes and working out their own ‘how’ on each wicket.

“I guess it’s finding your own individual way of doing the same things that you would do in practice.”

Pakistan have now not beaten England in 16 one-day international meetings and captain Fatima Sana felt a golden chance had slipped away.

Fatima, who did most of the damage to the England order with four for 27, said: “I think today is the day that we showed we can beat them, but it was not in our favour.”