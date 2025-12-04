Ashes 2025 live score: Root and Archer to take attack to Aussies when England resume on day two

What Joe Root's historic first century in Australia means for England's Ashes hopes

England have a slight advantage in the second Ashes Test match thanks to a fabulous 135* from Joe Root on day one at the Gabba.

Root had never scored a hundred in Australia before yesterday’s heroics rescued England from the terrible position of 5-2 after Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were dismissed early on. He was the anchor for England’s innings with contributions also coming from Zak Crawley (76), Harry Brook (31) and Jofra Archer (32*).

The latter came as part of an exciting and bombastic 10th wicket stand with Root that brought 61 runs and took the visitors to the close of play. Both players will continue their attack on the Australian bowlers before aiming to early inroads into the batting line-up.

England’s bowling unit, led by Archer and Gus Atkinson, will look to Mitchell Starc for inspiration after the left-arm seamer took six wickets on Thursday to continuously halt England’s progress. Day two is set to be another exciting and thrilling affair full of twists and turns that only Test cricket can provide.

Follow all the latest updates, scores and analysis on day one at The Gabba below: