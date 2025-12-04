Ashes 2025 live score: Root and Archer to take attack to Aussies when England resume on day two
Root’s first hundred in Australia helped England to 325-9 and he’ll try to add to that lead today
England have a slight advantage in the second Ashes Test match thanks to a fabulous 135* from Joe Root on day one at the Gabba.
Root had never scored a hundred in Australia before yesterday’s heroics rescued England from the terrible position of 5-2 after Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were dismissed early on. He was the anchor for England’s innings with contributions also coming from Zak Crawley (76), Harry Brook (31) and Jofra Archer (32*).
The latter came as part of an exciting and bombastic 10th wicket stand with Root that brought 61 runs and took the visitors to the close of play. Both players will continue their attack on the Australian bowlers before aiming to early inroads into the batting line-up.
England’s bowling unit, led by Archer and Gus Atkinson, will look to Mitchell Starc for inspiration after the left-arm seamer took six wickets on Thursday to continuously halt England’s progress. Day two is set to be another exciting and thrilling affair full of twists and turns that only Test cricket can provide.
Follow all the latest updates, scores and analysis on day one at The Gabba below:
Zak Crawley hails ‘humble’ Joe Root as he makes first Ashes century in Australia
Zak Crawley paid tribute to England’s “humble” hero Joe Root after he finally celebrated his first Test century on Australian soil.
He may be England’s record run-scorer, and second only to Sachin Tendulkar on the all-time list, but Root was branded a “dud” by the local media on arrival Down Under having failed to score a Test hundred in 15 appearances dating back 13 years.
'I think it's our day'
Zak Crawley believes that England won the battle on day one and is looking forward to getting stuck in again at the Gabba.
"A great start by them. A couple of really good balls and a bit unlucky for Pope, but that was me last week, so I know how it feels,” Crawley explained when talking about how the first day played out.
“That is nature of the beast at the top of the order.
"I was pleased with how I played, I wanted more, and I was gutted to get out. Standing here now, I am happy with 76, and I feel we're in a good position.
"The chat was to go hard and if we got out we could have had half an hour with them. They [Joe Root and Jofra Archer] got some crucial runs - a phenomenal effort and it puts us in a good position.
"Sitting here as an England player, I think it is our day."
Ashes 2025/26 schedule
First Test, Optus Stadium in Perth: Australia won by eight wickets
Second Test, Gabba in Brisbane: 4-8 December (4am GMT)
Third Test, Adelaide Oval in Adelaide: 17-21 December (12am)
Fourth Test, MCG in Melbourne: 26-30 December (11.30pm, 25 December)
Fifth Test, SCG in Sydney: 4-8 January (11.30pm, 3 January)
Joe Root excels on day one
England looked in real trouble at the start of day one at the Gabba after Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope were dismissed for ducks to leave the tourists on 5-2.
It was the worst possible start following their two-day defeat at Perth but Root held the innings together with a sublime 135* and will resume his innings this morning.
