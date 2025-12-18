Ashes 2025 live score: England to try and salvage series on day three as tensions rise
England are 2-0 down in the series and appear to be hurtling towards a series-ending defeat in Adelaide thanks to more shoddy batting
England are on the brink of officially losing the Ashes as they head into day three of the third Test in Adelaide facing a huge deficit, with tensions beginning to rise in camp.
England trailed Australia by 158 runs with two wickets remaining at the end of day two as the hosts took control of the Test after being dismissed for 371 runs in the morning of day two, ripping through the visitors’ batting line-up despite the completely benign conditions.
Captain Ben Stokes (45*) and Jofra Archer (30*) ended the day with a gutsy unbeaten partnership of 45, despite the pair having a heated exchange earlier in the day as England wilted in the heat, and both batters will try to help the under-fire visitors cut the gap as much as possible.
Ollie Pope has also come under fire, with pundit Graeme Swann ripping into his “awful dismissal” and the lack of fight from England’s top order could lead to serious recriminations if they go on to lose this match and thus the series.
Follow updates from day three of the third Ashes Test below:
WATCH: Ollie Pope's 'awful' dismissal
Here’s the moment Ollie Pope was out for just three, which Graeme Swann described as ‘awful’
Pressure on England as Ollie Pope is removed in Nathan Lyon's first over!
England's footwork causing issues.
"The lack of foot movement would be something that really worries me."
Justin Langer, Steven Finn and Graeme Swann discuss England's attitude and lack of footwork with the bat
"The lack of foot movement would be something that really worries me."
Langer, Finn and Swann discuss England's attitude and lack of footwork with the bat 😬
📺 Watch #TheAshes live with TNT Sports and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/mrHh0KJJQz
The end for Ollie Pope at No 3 after 'awful dismissal'?
Nathan Lyon dismissed Ollie Pope for three runs as the England batter’s woes continued in Australia.
And he was slated by pundit Graeme Swann for his ‘awful dismissal’ as questions continue about his continued place in the side
Graeme Swann rips into Ollie Pope after ‘awful dismissal’ as England toil in Adelaide
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer in heated exchange
England captain Ben Stokes and star bowler Jofra Archer shared strong words as England tried to finish off Australia’s tail on day two in Adelaide.
It was symptomatic of rising tensions within camp
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer involved in heated exchange as England wilt in Ashes heat
England’s sad batting collapse leaves Ben Stokes ‘broken’ and Ashes dreams in tatters
A reminder of the day two debacle that surely put a nail in England’s Ashes coffin
Blind rank these 2025 England Ashes collapses.
Is Perth day one your poison of choice? 160-5 to 172 all out. Or maybe Perth day two, where England went from 65-1 to 104-7. Brisbane day one was good. Starting the day by falling immediately to 5-two. But Brisbane day three was better. 90-1, to 128-6.
Or, was it today? Day two at Adelaide. Where, on England’s fifth opportunity with the bat, they failed for a fifth time.
If it wasn’t the worst, it was the saddest. Fortune has favoured England throughout this tour, a fact that makes the scale of the implosion all the more unbearable. In the first two Tests they won the toss, and even on this occasion when they didn’t, an under par batting display from Australia presented the perfect route to victory. Alas...
Read Cameron Ponsonby’s full day two report from Adelaide:
England’s sad batting collapse leaves Ben Stokes ‘broken’ and Ashes dreams in tatters
