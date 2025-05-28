T20 Blast tips:

The Vitality Blast returns on Thursday, aiming to be bigger and better than ever and, as always, we’re expecting big hitting, lots of boundaries and players making a real name for themselves.

This is the first time the men and women have played side by side in the competition with the Women’s Finals Day at the Kia Oval on July 27 and Men’s Finals Day at Edgbaston on September 13.

All 18 first-class counties will host at least one women’s and men’s Vitality Blast double-header during the season, starting this weekend.

The men's competition is entering its 22nd year, and each team plays 14 group-stage matches against the counties in their regional section, with the draw split into north and south.

The top four teams in each group progress to the quarter-finals, with those winners then qualifying for Finals Day in September.

Gloucestershire, who are the reigning champions, have set their intent for the season with the signing of D'Arcy Short, who is a two-time Big Bash League player of the tournament.

He previously played in the competition with Durham in 2019 and Hampshire in 2021, and he will play alongside his Western Australia teammate Cameron Bancroft.

Durham have themselves strengthened with the signing of New Zealander Jimmy Neesham, who will link up with his compatriot Zak Foulkes.

Who will come out on top in the south?

Essex will be hoping the return of Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir can help them return to their glory days. The left-arm spinner is back for his third spell at the club, but his last in 2019 saw him take 24 T20 wickets in 21 matches as they won the County Championship and Blast Final.

Another player who will be hoping he can roll back the years is James Anderson, who signed a contract with Lancashire to feature in the tournament for the first time since 2014. He took four wickets in four matches then and he will be hoping for a bigger impact this time around.

Cricket betting sites have Surrey as the favourites for the tournament outright at 6/1, just ahead of Somerset at 7/1.

Somerset were the runners-up last season and the winners the season before, so they definitely know what this tournament is all about, but can they reach the final for the third campaign in a row?

New Zealand international Matt Henry will be key to their success after returning to the club for the season.

He was previously at the club in 2023, was the leading wicket taker in the competition and claimed the Player of the Match award in the final as Somerset beat Essex to lift the trophy.

T20 Blast prediction 1: Somerset to win the Southern Section - 7/2 Betfred

Bears the standouts up north?

When it comes to the northern teams, Birmingham Bears are the best placed at 15/2 to win the tournament outright.

With Moeen Ali playing his swansong, plus the prospect of having Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes in their line-up as well as Barbadian fast bowler Che Simmons, it’s no surprise that the Bears are among the favourites, betting sites offering 3/1 to win their group. They last won the tournament in 2014 and were runners-up in 2017.

A first placed finish in 2024 did justice to their abilities but they’ll face stiff competition from Nottinghamshire, who will hope to come back strongly after finishing last in the group, while northern stalwarts Lancashire and Yorkshire can always be counted on to provide a fierce test.

T20 Blast prediction 2: Birmingham Bears to win the Northern Section - 3/1 Bet365

Gloucestershire to go back-to-back?

One of the quirks of the T20 Blast is just how difficult a tournament it is to win in consecutive years. Since its inception in 2003 the no winner of the competition has won it again the following year and 2025 will see Gloucestershire attempt to end that.

They finished fourth in the South Division in 2024 and were a surprising team to reach finals day. Yet, they hammered Somerset in the final with an eight-wicket win and should they get to Edgbaston again they’ll have a chance. At 16/1 with betting apps confidence is low but they provided a blueprint of how to win last season.

Only occasionally does winning a division lead to winning the tournament. Somerset achieved it in 2023 and reached the final again in 2024. They will get to finals day this season too barring a shockingly awful campaign. Should they win the tournament it would not be a surprise but we think the overall winner will emulate Gloucestershire.

As such, Northamptonshire are our pick after impressing in 2024. They’ve had an indifferent start to County Championship season but tend to be stronger inthe white-ball format and at 14/1 are being favoured more than the current champions.

T20 Blast prediction 3: Northants to win T20 Blast - 14/1 William Hill

