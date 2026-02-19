Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This weekend, Josh Warrington bids for revenge against British rival Leigh Wood, more than two years after their intense first clash.

In October 2023, Warrington was leading on all three scorecards when Wood’s trademark power flipped the fight on its head. Wood, now 37, dropped Warrington, leaving the “Leeds Warrior” scrambling in Sheffield.

And although Warrington beat the referee’s count, the fight was waved off, with Wood retaining his WBA featherweight title and Warrington left incensed at the official’s call.

Warrington, 35, has the chance to exact revenge this weekend, when he enters the ring in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham. There, the pair will meet at super-featherweight; no title is on the line, only bragging rights.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Wood vs Warrington 2 will take place on Saturday 21 February at Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham. The main card is due to begin at 7pm GMT, with main-event ring walks expected at around 10pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Wood vs Warrington 2 will stream live exclusively on DAZN worldwide. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £15.99 per month.

Odds

open image in gallery Josh Warrington beat the ref’s count in the first fight, but the bout was stopped ( Getty )

Wood – 8/13

Warrington – 7/5

Draw – 14/1

Fight card in full

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

open image in gallery Leigh Wood will fight in front of a home crowd in Nottingham ( Action Images via Reuters )

Leigh Wood vs Josh Warrington (super-featherweight)

Ishmael Davis (C) vs Bilal Fawaz (British and Commonwealth super-welterweight titles)

Dave Allen vs Karim Berredjem (heavyweight)

Sandy Ryan vs Karla Ramos Zamora (vacant WBC women’s super-lightweight title)

Leo Atang vs Dan Garber (heavyweight)

