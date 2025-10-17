Oleksandr Usyk gives retirement update and firm verdict on much-discussed Moses Itauma fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk has said he plans to retire from boxing at the age of 41, and that fans should not expect to see him face rising contender Moses Itauma.

Usyk, 38, became a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion in his most-recent fight, knocking out Daniel Dubois – for the second time – at Wembley Stadium.

The result also kept Usyk unbeaten and saw the Ukrainian add another accolade to a remarkable career, which includes an Olympic gold medal and an undisputed cruiserweight title reign.

Usyk has not only done the double over Dubois; he also holds two decision wins against Anthony Joshua and two against Tyson Fury. Yet some fans are keen to see him take on another Briton, in the form of the unbeaten Itauma, 20.

However, Usyk has poured cold water on that prospect while providing other career updates – such as when he will retire, and that he has returned to training after a recent injury.

“I train every day,” he told Ukraine’s UNN on Thursday. “Yesterday morning I arrived and immediately went to the training hall. I train with the goal of entering the ring next year and, with God’s help, winning.

“With Itauma? I won’t fight him. He’s young [...] and he said he doesn’t hit old men. I can’t say who I’ll be in the ring with, because negotiations are under way. I’d be fooling you if I gave you a name.

open image in gallery In July, Oleksandr Usyk (right) stopped Daniel Dubois for the second time in two years ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

“I will box until I am 41,” he added. “And then I will build a sports academy and train there. My future is in Ukraine.

“My children are in Ukraine at this stage, but when they become adults, they will choose for themselves where they want to study, where they want to live, where they want to build their lives. It’s their choice.

“If my daughter says she wants to go live in another country, it’s her choice. I won’t tell her: ‘Oh, my God, why? We were born here!’”

open image in gallery Moses Itauma (right) made short work of Dillian Whyte in August ( Getty Images )

Usyk was recently ordered to face mandatory challenger Joseph Parker, but the Ukrainian withdrew from negotiations while citing his injury. Now, Parker is due to defend his WBO interim title against Fabio Wardley on 25 October. The pair will square off at the O2 Arena in London.

Meanwhile, Itauma continues to seek an opponent for a planned outing on 13 December. The young Briton is aiming to compete at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, sharing a card with Derek Chisora – who is set to fight for the 50th and final time as a professional, against an as-yet-unnamed opponent.