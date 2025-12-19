Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk predicts Anthony Joshua will knock out Jake Paul inside one round, as the unified heavyweight world champion poured scorn on the fight as a sporting contest.

Former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua will boast an almost two-stone advantage over Youtuber-turned-boxer Paul in their highly criticised professional bout across eight three-minute rounds. Given Paul’s 13-fight career consists mainly of former UFC stars or faded boxing greats, this contest and Joshua’s involvement has sparked a backlash in the boxing world.

Thursday’s official weigh-in would not have silenced sceptics, with Joshua tipping the scales at 17st 5lbs. Paul, who has regularly fought at cruiserweight since he swapped life as an influencer to enter the world of boxing, came in at 15st 6lbs to give away a hefty 26.8lbs difference.

Usyk, who has a perfect record of 24 wins from 24 professional fights, twice fought Joshua over 12 rounds, winning a unanimous decision in London in 2021 and a split decision in Saudi Arabia the following summer.

Speaking to ufcpod, Usyk said: “This is just a lot of money, just a show. This is not interesting sport. Because Anthony is an Olympic champion, Jake is just a sportsman.”

Usyk pointed to scars on his forehand to illustrate the lasting damage Joshua left from their contests. “In my opinion, it’s [finished after] one round, because I fight Anthony twice, [and his] jab? Pffft. Look, look, that’s from his jab…”

He mimicked a jabbing motion before adding: “Boom!”

Joshua has insisted the fight is a legitmate bout in which he is free to hurt his far smaller, more inexperienced opponent.

“I want them (fans) to pray for me, I want them to pray for my opponent because he’s going to need it,” he told Netflix. “I’m going to outclass this kid, I’m just going to outclass him. I’m a serious fighter, that’s the difference, I’m a serious, serious fighter.”

Joshua shrugged off a confrontation in their head-to-head after the weigh-in as the pair raised their fists to each other.

He insisted there was “mutual respect” between the pair and said he only told Paul: “Don’t touch me.”

Paul said he had told Joshua he smelled fear. “I see something in his eyes, I truly do,” he said. “The pressure is on him. I’m fighting free, I’ve already won. This is a lose-lose situation for him.”