Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua size difference confirmed after official weigh-in for Netflix clash
Joshua was capped at 245lb on the day before his strange but seismic heavyweight fight with the YouTuber
Anthony Joshua is set to be around 27lb (12.2kg) heavier than Jake Paul in their fight on Friday, after Thursday’s official weigh-in for their unexpected boxing match.
Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in Miami’s Kaseya Center, with the bout going down as a professional contest. That means the result will go on each man’s record and knockouts are allowed, with both fighters also wearing standard 10oz gloves.
The only other rule of note, beyond the match being scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, was that “AJ” could not weigh more than 245lb (111.1kg) on Thursday.
And the Briton, 36, tipped the scales at 243.4lb (110.4kg) during the afternoon’s official weigh-in, ahead of the evening’s ceremonial version of the event.
Joshua took to the stage after his American opponent, who weighed in at 216.4lb (98.1kg).
While Paul, 28, has typically fought at cruiserweight throughout his boxing career, he will fight Joshua at heavyweight – the same division where he faced the legendary Mike Tyson in November 2024. Paul beat Tyson, 58 at the time, on points.
In November, upon the announcement of Friday’s fight, Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian discussed Joshua’s 245lb limit with The Independent. Bidarian, the CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, hinted that the rule was related to Paul’s safety.
“That’s for the day before the fight, but there’s no rehydration clause,” said Bidarian. This means that Joshua can add as much weight as he likes between Thursday’s weigh-in and Friday’s first bell.
“I just didn’t want him to come in at 265lb, right?” Bidarian continued. “Seriously, because Jake will have been cutting weight, he may walk in that night at 215lb.”
Paul has been defiant ahead of his fight with Joshua, claiming to be a better boxer than the Olympic gold medalist and vowing a knockout win in the later rounds.
Meanwhile, Joshua came under fire this week for saying ahead of the bout: “If I can kill you, I will kill you.” He later clarified his comments, however, saying: “That’s my job, we fight. We have a licence to kill. Many people don’t understand it, but this is what my job is.”
Joshua last fought in September 2024, suffering four knockdowns en route to a stoppage defeat by Daniel Dubois. Paul’s last outing was a June victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, with the influencer beating the former middleweight champion via decision.
Paul will enter Friday’s fight with a pro record of 12-1 (7 KO wins), while Joshua’s record stands at 28-4 (25 KO wins). As well as Tyson and Chavez Jr, Paul has defeated numerous former UFC fighters, while AJ holds victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte and Kubrat Pulev.
Joshua stands at a reported 6ft 6in (1.98m), while Paul is the shorter man at 6ft 1in (1.85m). Joshua’s reach is listed at 82in (208.3cm), while Paul’s is 76in (193cm).
