Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anthony Joshua is set to be around 27lb (12.2kg) heavier than Jake Paul in their fight on Friday, after Thursday’s official weigh-in for their unexpected boxing match.

Joshua, a former two-time world heavyweight champion, will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul in Miami’s Kaseya Center, with the bout going down as a professional contest. That means the result will go on each man’s record and knockouts are allowed, with both fighters also wearing standard 10oz gloves.

The only other rule of note, beyond the match being scheduled for eight three-minute rounds, was that “AJ” could not weigh more than 245lb (111.1kg) on Thursday.

And the Briton, 36, tipped the scales at 243.4lb (110.4kg) during the afternoon’s official weigh-in, ahead of the evening’s ceremonial version of the event.

Joshua took to the stage after his American opponent, who weighed in at 216.4lb (98.1kg).

While Paul, 28, has typically fought at cruiserweight throughout his boxing career, he will fight Joshua at heavyweight – the same division where he faced the legendary Mike Tyson in November 2024. Paul beat Tyson, 58 at the time, on points.

open image in gallery Jake Paul at Thursday’s weigh-in, confirming he will be at a considerable size disadvantage in the fight ( Action Images via Reuters )

open image in gallery Meanwhile, Anthony Joshua looked in good shape as he tipped the scales at 243.4lb ( Action Images via Reuters )

In November, upon the announcement of Friday’s fight, Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian discussed Joshua’s 245lb limit with The Independent. Bidarian, the CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, hinted that the rule was related to Paul’s safety.

“That’s for the day before the fight, but there’s no rehydration clause,” said Bidarian. This means that Joshua can add as much weight as he likes between Thursday’s weigh-in and Friday’s first bell.

“I just didn’t want him to come in at 265lb, right?” Bidarian continued. “Seriously, because Jake will have been cutting weight, he may walk in that night at 215lb.”

Paul has been defiant ahead of his fight with Joshua, claiming to be a better boxer than the Olympic gold medalist and vowing a knockout win in the later rounds.

Meanwhile, Joshua came under fire this week for saying ahead of the bout: “If I can kill you, I will kill you.” He later clarified his comments, however, saying: “That’s my job, we fight. We have a licence to kill. Many people don’t understand it, but this is what my job is.”

open image in gallery Joshua joking around with Paul at their final pre-fight press conference ( Getty Images )

Joshua last fought in September 2024, suffering four knockdowns en route to a stoppage defeat by Daniel Dubois. Paul’s last outing was a June victory over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, with the influencer beating the former middleweight champion via decision.

Paul will enter Friday’s fight with a pro record of 12-1 (7 KO wins), while Joshua’s record stands at 28-4 (25 KO wins). As well as Tyson and Chavez Jr, Paul has defeated numerous former UFC fighters, while AJ holds victories over the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker, Dillian Whyte and Kubrat Pulev.

Joshua stands at a reported 6ft 6in (1.98m), while Paul is the shorter man at 6ft 1in (1.85m). Joshua’s reach is listed at 82in (208.3cm), while Paul’s is 76in (193cm).