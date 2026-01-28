Tyson Fury confirms opponent in return to the ring after coming out of retirement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury will return to the ring against Arslanbek Makhmudov in a heavyweight contest after the Briton came out of retirement.

“The Gypsy King” will fight on 11 April in a bout to be broadcast as part of Netflix’s latest venture into boxing.

It will be the first fight for Fury since announcing his retirement from boxing at the start of 2025, following back-to-back defeats to former undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The bout will take place in the UK in April, with the venue to be announced later, ending a 17-month absence from the ring.

“Excited to be back. Heart's always been and always will be in boxing. Someone go tell the king that the ace is back!” Fury said.

Makhmudov is based in Canada, and outfought Dave Allen in Sheffield last time out, with his only defeats coming against Agit Kabayel, now the WBC Interim titlist, and Olympian Guido Vianello.

Makhmudov said: “I am thrilled about the opportunity. I’m coming to deliver a war. Tyson Fury has been a big champion. I will be more ready than ever to leave with a massive W.”

Preparation for the fight has seen Fury based in Thailand, with his camp including sparring sessions with South African fighter Kevin Lerena, who holds the WBC’s bridgerweight title, a division between heavyweight and cruiserweight.

( PA )

Fury had been lined up to face Anthony Joshua later in 2026, though ‘AJ’ has put his boxing career on hold after surviving a fatal car crash in Nigeria, which killed two of his closest friends.

Fury has also made it clear that he intends to become a three-time world heavyweight champion. And while a trilogy with Usyk might not appeal to fans at this stage, fellow Briton, Fabio Wardley, holds the WBO title and could present an alternative route.

Wardley, whose next opponent has not been announced, has admitted he is open to fighting Fury, having prevailed in a brutal contest with Joseph Parker, with Usyk vacating the WBO strap eventually leading to his elevation to full champion.