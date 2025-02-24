Turki Alalshikh makes surprising admission about Tyson Fury talks and Anthony Joshua fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Turki Alalshikh still wants Tyson Fury to box Anthony Joshua this year, but the Saudi adviser is trying not to push the “Gypsy King”, it seems.

In January, Fury announced he was retiring from boxing, after numerous reversed retirements in recent years. The claim came one month after his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, who outpointed the Briton in May and December.

On Saturday, Joshua sat close to Alalshikh at the latest Riyadh fight night, while Fury was nowhere to be seen. Alalshikh later stressed that he still wants to see an all-British clash between the heavyweights, and that he is in contact with Fury – but not about the fight.

“I want Tyson [next for Joshua],” Alalshikh told the The Stomping Ground. “I spoke with him, but I don’t talk about boxing. I just check about his health and his family.

“I think maybe he’ll return. Yes ,[I think he will return], I hope so.”

On Saturday, Joseph Parker knocked out Martin Bakole in two rounds, after the latter replaced IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois on two days’ notice.

Dubois, who knocked out Joshua in September to retain the belt, withdrew from his defence against Parker due to illness. Joshua said on Saturday that he wanted to step in but could not, owing to injuries.

open image in gallery Hopes are still alive over a Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua fight ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Joseph Parker knocked out Martin Bakole in two rounds on Saturday ( Getty Images )

“He’s a fighter, that’s what he’s supposed to do,” Joshua said of Bakole. “I wanted to step in, I got my injuries.

“I get Martin Bakole’s mentality. If you got the belief and that power that Bakole has, that’s all you need. He wouldn't have taken this fight if he’s not ready. I think he believes in himself more than his fitness. I just think he believes in himself.”

Joshua already holds a win over Parker, having beaten the New Zealander on points in 2018 to win the WBO heavyweight title.