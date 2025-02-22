Beterbiev vs Bivol LIVE: Updates and undercard results from undisputed rematch after Bakole replaces Dubois
Dmitry Bivol challenges undisputed champion Artur Beterbiev in a light-heavyweight rematch, after Joseph Parker fights Martin Bakole – who replaces the ill Daniel Dubois
Artur Beterbiev will defend the undisputed light-heavyweight titles in a rematch with Dmitry Bivol tonight, four months after their first fight for all the major belts.
In October, the unbeaten Beterbiev won a controversial decision against Bivol to leave Saudi Arabia as the undisputed light-heavyweight king – while Bivol suffered the first loss of his professional career.
Now, Bivol bids for revenge as he returns to Riyadh to box Beterbiev again, after Joseph Parker fights Martin Bakole in the co-main event of a stacked card.
Parker was due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title, but the champion withdrew due to illness on Thursday. As a result, Parker faces the “most-avoided” heavyweight in boxing – as Bakole is often referred to – on just two days’ notice.
And there are many other great fights tonight, on what some have called the “greatest” card in boxing history. Follow live updates and results from Beterbiev vs Bivol 2, Parker vs Bakole, and the full undercard:
Oleksandr Usyk’s direct response to Daniel Dubois illness and Parker vs Bakole fight
Asked for a prediction on Parker vs Bakole, Oleksandr Usyk told DAZN on Friday: “I don’t know, we’ll see. I want to fight next with...
“Dubois. Yeah, why not?”
Short and sweet from the unified heavyweight champion.
So, he doesn’t care what happens between Parker and Bakole, it seems!
Will Dubois vs Parker be rescheduled after Briton fell ill?
It is unclear whether Dubois vs Parker will be organised, but that outcome feels unlikely at this point.
The current feeling within the sport is that 33-year-old Parker, should he beat Bakole, will get a shot at unified champion Oleksandr Usyk next.
With the WBO putting an interim title on the line in Saturday’s heavyweight clash – and Usyk holding the regular WBO belt – the same opportunity should be handed to Bakole if he beats Parker, in theory.
However, with Bakole having fewer wins than Parker at the elite level, some feel the Congolese should box Dubois next if he wins on Saturday, not fight Usyk.
Complicating the picture somewhat is Anthony Joshua, who lost to Dubois via knockout in September and has toyed with the idea of a rematch since. It was thought he might be waiting for the winner of Dubois vs Parker, although others felt Dubois or Parker should be guaranteed a shot at Usyk with a win this weekend.
How Parker vs Bakole came together amid Daniel Dubois’ illness
As of Thursday afternoon, we were still expecting Dubois vs Parker, but the bout fell apart quickly that evening.
Dubois was taken ill, pulled from the fight, and Bakole stepped up.
Here’s how it happened:
Joseph Parker to fight ‘most-avoided’ heavyweight as Daniel Dubois replacement named
Full fight card as Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 headlines stacked event
Artur Beterbiev (C) vs Dmitry Bivol 2 (undisputed light-heavyweight titles)
Joseph Parker vs Martin Bakole (WBO interim heavyweight title)
Shakur Stevenson (C) vs Josh Padley (WBC lightweight title)
Carlos Adames (C) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (WBC middleweight title)
Vergil Ortiz Jr (C) vs Israil Madrimov (WBC interim super-welterweight title)
Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel (vacant WBC interim heavyweight title)
Joshua Buatsi (C) vs Callum Smith (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)
How to watch Beterbiev vs Bivol 2
The event will stream live on DAZN pay-per-view, Sky Sports Box Office, and TNT Sports Box Office.
The event will cost £19.99 on DAZN and TNT in the UK, and £19.95 on Sky in the UK ($25.99 on DAZN in the US; €19.99 on DAZN in Ireland; €24.95 on Sky in Ireland).
Viewers do not need a subscription to any of these platforms to purchase the pay-per-view.
Buying the event on DAZN will grant viewers a free, seven-day trial to the platform’s full services – and UK viewers will enter a free prize draw to win tickets for Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 and undercard timings
The event will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, today.
The first fight of the night is expected at 4.15pm GMT (8.15am PT / 10.15am CT / 11.15am ET).
Parker vs Bakole is scheduled to begin at 9.10pm GMT (1.10pm PT / 3.10pm CT / 4.10pm ET).
Ring walks for Beterbiev vs Bivol are due at 10.30pm GMT (2.30pm PT / 4.30pm CT / 5.30pm ET).
Beterbiev vs Bivol 2: Welcome!
Artur Beterbiev will defend the undisputed light-heavyweight titles in a rematch with Dmitry Bivol tonight, four months after their first fight for all the major belts.
In October, the unbeaten Beterbiev won a controversial decision against Bivol to leave Saudi Arabia as the undisputed light-heavyweight king – while Bivol suffered the first loss of his professional career.
Now, Bivol bids for revenge as he returns to Riyadh to box Beterbiev again, after Joseph Parker fights Martin Bakole in the co-main event of a stacked card.
Parker was due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title, but the champion withdrew due to illness on Thursday. As a result, Parker faces the “most-avoided” heavyweight in boxing – as Bakole is often referred to – on just two days’ notice.
And there are many other great fights tonight, on what some have called the “greatest” card in boxing history.
