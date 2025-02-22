Joseph Parker on how he survived against Zhilei Zhang

Artur Beterbiev will defend the undisputed light-heavyweight titles in a rematch with Dmitry Bivol tonight, four months after their first fight for all the major belts.

In October, the unbeaten Beterbiev won a controversial decision against Bivol to leave Saudi Arabia as the undisputed light-heavyweight king – while Bivol suffered the first loss of his professional career.

Now, Bivol bids for revenge as he returns to Riyadh to box Beterbiev again, after Joseph Parker fights Martin Bakole in the co-main event of a stacked card.

Parker was due to challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title, but the champion withdrew due to illness on Thursday. As a result, Parker faces the “most-avoided” heavyweight in boxing – as Bakole is often referred to – on just two days’ notice.

And there are many other great fights tonight, on what some have called the “greatest” card in boxing history. Follow live updates and results from Beterbiev vs Bivol 2, Parker vs Bakole, and the full undercard: