Teofimo Lopez joins Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney on Times Square boxing card
The Ring magazine, recently bought by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh, will put on the card
Teofimo Lopez will join fellow American stars Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney in boxing at a unique event in Times Square, it has been announced.
On 2 May, the New York City hotspot will host an event organised by The Ring magazine, which was recently purchased by Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh.
As was previously announced, the card will see Garcia box online rival Rolly Romero, while Haney fights former world champion Jose Ramirez. Lopez has now been added to the event, too, as he faces Arnold Barboza Jr.
This month, Barboza Jr upset Jack Catterall in Manchester, outpointing the Briton to become the mandatory challenger to Lopez’s WBO super-lightweight title.
Alongside that title fight between Lopez and his unbeaten compatriot, Garcia and Haney’s bouts will set up a rematch between the pair – if they both win.
Last April, Garcia dropped Haney three times en route to a surprising decision win, but the result was later overturned upon the revelation that “King Ryan” had failed a drug test. Garcia, who was also ineligible to take Haney’s WBC super-lightweight belt after missing weight, has been serving a one-year ban since.
With Garcia’s win overturned, Haney remained unbeaten. Meanwhile, Garcia’s sole professional loss came against Gervonta Davis in 2022, and Lopez’s only defeat came at the hands of George Kambosos Jr in 2021.
Alalshikh recently said he would like to stage a boxing card on Alcatraz Island, on the grounds of the famous San Francisco prison, with Lopez featuring.
