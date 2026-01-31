Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson betting tips

Stevenson to win via decision or technical decision & Lopez to throw most punches - 13/5 Bet365

Keyshawn Davis to win via decision or technical decision - 11/10 Ladbrokes

Teofimo Lopez takes on Shakur Stevenson in a huge fight in American boxing this weekend, with the WBO super-lightweight title on the line as the pair face off at Madison Square Garden.

The duo, both 28, arrive in New York City as two of the most exciting fighters in the sport, with the undefeated Stevenson moving up a class as he aims to become a four-weight world champion after capturing titles at featherweight, super-featherweight and lightweight.

Some may argue that Stevenson is still looking for the standout win that his previous success suggests he might already have – with the New Jersey-born fighter having shown his ability in flashes rather than with consistently good performances – but Lopez could well be that name if things go his way on Saturday.

Lopez heads into the fight as the holder of the WBO super-lightweight title, which he won from Scotland’s Josh Taylor in 2023 and has subsequently defended three times.

The Brooklyn-born fighter has only been defeated once in his professional career and is himself a two-weight world champion, having previously won the lightweight title with a victory over Richard Commey in 2019. However, The Takeover’s star is waning slightly after several disappointing performances in recent years, despite managing to defend his titles.

And those mixed performances could be the reason why Stevenson heads into the fight as a heavy favourite, with betting sites making him a best price of 4/11 to beat the controversial Lopez, who enters the bout around 14/5.

Lopez vs Stevenson odds

Outcome Best odds Bookmaker Teofimo Lopez 14/5 Unibet Shakur Stevenson 4/11 BoyleSports Draw 20/1 QuinnBet

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson best bets

This is a fight that pits two contrasting styles against each other, with the speed, athleticism and aggressiveness of Lopez coming up against an elite defensive technician in Stevenson.

While Stevenson has occasionally been questioned for his conservative style, he has proven adept at controlling fights with his jab, footwork and evasion, and is a solid counter-puncher to the more offensive threat of Lopez.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson stats Teofimo Lopez Age: 28

28 Nickname: The Takeover

The Takeover Record: 22-1-0

22-1-0 Knockout win percentage: 56.5%

56.5% Height: 5 ft 9 in

5 ft 9 in Last weigh-in: 139.5lbs

139.5lbs Reach: 64in

64in Rounds: 149 Shakur Stevenson Age: 28

28 Nickname: N/A

N/A Record: 24-0-0

24-0-0 Knockout win percentage: 45.83%

45.83% Height: 5 ft 8 in

5 ft 8 in Last weigh-in: 135lbs

135lbs Reach: 68in

68in Rounds: 178

Many of the questions surrounding Lopez concern his consistency, with many wondering which version of the champion will show up and whether he’ll question his own skills against one of the best pure boxers in the sport.

Lopez definitely possesses the talent and power to win this either via decision or KO, so there’s also the question of whether he can be patient and pick the right time to demonstrate his skills. He’ll have to go on the attack, so can he pick his moment, or will Stevenson frustrate him?

In essence, this fight pits one of the most intelligent defensive boxers against a talented offensive puncher who has also proven tough to beat, but with consistency and composure on his side so far, it seems that Stevenson’s favourite tag on boxing betting sites is just as much down to mentality as ring skill.

Nevertheless, Stevenson seems to lack the explosiveness and knockout power of Lopez, so with the Newark-born fighter as a heavy favourite, making a Stevenson win via decision or technical decision the most likely outcome.

However, Stevenson to win via decision only pays 8/15 on betting apps, so we’re also adding Lopez to throw more punches to create a two-leg bet builder. Lopez will be forced to go on the attack in the early rounds, as he did when he threw 571 punches against Arnold Barboza Jr. last time out, and while Stevenson landed 295 of 565 shots in his last fight, he still ranks as one of the lowest boxers in terms of the fewest total punches thrown per round, with just 40.9.

Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson prediction: Stevenson to throw most punches and to win via decision or technical decision - 13/5 Bet365

Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz prediction

The second-biggest fight of the night in New York is another at super-lightweight, and this one pits former WBO lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis against Jamaine Ortiz, a former challenger for Teofimo Lopez’s WBO light welterweight title.

Davis, 26, has only fought 13 times as a professional but he has already been a world champion, and he is now setting his sights on the title being defended in the main event on Saturday night as he bids to become a two-weight champion.

Davis is regarded as a huge talent, and he already has impressive wins over Jose Pedraza and Denys Berinchyk to his name. Despite having to relinquish his title due to weighing in 4.3 pounds overweight before a fight with Edwin De Los Santos in June, he enters this bout as an overwhelming 2/15 favourite.

Ortiz isn’t a huge name but he has provided a stern test for some of the division’s best fighters, only losing via decision to both Vasyl Lomachenko and Lopez, and he’ll have the edge in experience after attritional fights in this division.

While Davis is a heavy favourite at Maidson Square Garden, it is worth remembering he is moving up a weight class, even if he will have a weight and height advantage on Ortiz.

Nevertheless, the Virginia-born fighter has the edge in both boxing skills and power, with superior hand speed and punch placement, and a record that shows nine of his 13 pro wins came by way of KOs.

Whether he possesses the requisite knockout power when moving up remains to be seen, but considering Ortiz has never lost via KO or TKO in his career, we think the safer wager is Davis to win by decision.

Keyshawn Davis vs Jamaine Ortiz prediction: Davis to win via decision or technical decision - 11/10 Ladbrokes

