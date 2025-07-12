Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Start time, undercard, fight updates and results from historic trilogy clash
Follow live as Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano clash one last time, returning to the scene of their first bout
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight one last time tonight, as they round out a historic boxing trilogy – one of the most important the sport has ever seen.
In 2022, in the biggest women’s fight of all time, Irish icon Taylor narrowly outpointed the Puerto Rican star at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Then, in November 2024, she repeated the result with another tight decision victory over Serrano – this time in AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.
Taylor vs Serrano 2, thanks to its platform on Netflix, became the most-watched sporting event in US history with 55 million viewers. Now, the rivals return to Netflix and to Madison Square Garden, with Serrano, 36, aiming to finally get one over on Taylor, 39.
“The fact is I am 2-0 against her,” said Olympic champion Taylor, who defends the undisputed super-lightweight titles against Serrano tonight, as she did in November. “Opinions are opinions, but facts are facts. I’m just sick of the complaining and whining from your team. The only thing that matters is that I’m 2-0 against her. I plan on staying unbeaten against her.”
And there will be a stacked undercard for two-weight undisputed champ Taylor and seven-weight queen Serrano. The likes of Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah Marshall, Chantelle Cameron, Ellie Scotney and Shadasia Green are in action tonight.
Follow Taylor vs Serrano updates and undercard results live, below.
Carnival atmosphere inside Madison Square Garden
This atmosphere was never not going to absolutely electric, was it?
Whether donning Irish or Puerto Rican flags, everyone is on their feet and having a sing song between fights.
When Serrano and Taylor hit the Garden, it’s going to be DEAFENING!
Countdown to Taylor vs Serrano 3
We’re less than 40 minutes away from the trilogy bout we’ve all been dreaming about!
Katie Taylor. Amanda Serrano. It’s a guaranteed barnburner.
Tens of millions of viewers, seven-figure paydays, and numerous world titles are just fragments of one of sport’s most important rivalries. Alex Pattle delves deeper into the duo that have transcended women’s boxing:
As important as Messi vs Ronaldo: How Taylor and Serrano changed a sport
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: What a moment for Shadasia Green
“I’m so sorry, this is 20 years, man - 20 years,” she says, weeping in the ring with her unified belts.
“I was 15 years old, and I wanted to box, and I started with this man right here. My mother told me no, told me to go to college, but told me that if I brought my degree back, I could pursue boxing.
“Twenty years later, we unified. I am overwhelmed with gratitude, with joy. These guys pushed me to my limit this camp. I got beat up every day in sparring and I know it was worth it because Savannah Marshall is f***ing phenomenal.”
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall fumes at the scorecards
Savannah Marshall is not taking that defeat lightly.
Fuming at the judges, she says: “Take nothing away from Shadasia, she was wonderful. I’ve never been hit like that before. Even with a point off, you’ve given me two rounds. How is that fair? All I wanted was a fair fight.”
MSG do not take her complaints well as boos ring around the arena.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green
The scorecards are in...
Shadasia Green def. Savannah Marshall via split decision (96-93, 95-94, 93-96)
What a reaction. The local girl gets it done on the scorecards - it’s pandemonium in The Garden!
These two went to war.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green
Round 10
As she has the entire fight, Green is happy to bide her time and pick powerful shots when she so pleases.
Marshall is looking for something special but she’s seriously tiring, with Green catching her with a big combo to send her on the retreat!
She has her on the ropes as Green finishes with a flurry, snapping her head backwards one time more for good measure.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green
Round eight
Marshall is putting Green under pressure, forcing her to the ropes but the American is doing well to get out and avoid any real damage from being taken.
It’s in the centre of the ring where Marshall gets some joy. She connects nicely with a body shot, before just dodging a big right hook that goes high.
Green gestures with a slit throat. She’s going for the kill.
Round nine
Nice combination from Marshall hurts her opponent, but Green responds with a powerful shot of her own to send the Brit backwards.
There doesn’t seem much she can do to knock the Paterson bruiser out of kilter.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green
Round six
Marshall is trying to fight back after seeing the tide turn firmly in Green’s favour. But as she goes for big shots, she’s leaving herself exposed to be picked apart by the Green jab.
Huge overhand from Green is evaded as the round comes to a close.
Round seven
A less eventful round until the final 30 seconds, as Green starts firing from the hip from the corner. Even when against the ropes, it’s the American whose looking more threatening.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green
Round five
The fourth gets underway and IMMEDIATELY Marshall finds herself in trouble! Green lands shot after shot and has her up covering up against the ropes as the crowd reaches fever pitch!
Marshall keeps on her feet and tries to respond with a nice one-two, but Green has found her groove, snapping Marshall’s head back once more to see out the round.
The most damage done in the fight so far.
Taylor vs Serrano 3 live: Savannah Marshall vs Shadasia Green
Round three
Marshall is looking lively. She’s dodging Green’s haymakers well and coming in the follow up to do damage.
There’s suddenly a stark reminder of what Green can do when she connects, however. Two hefty left hooks land flush on the face of Green, halting the Hartlepool girl’s push forward, but Marshall is able to eat both without showing too much sign of weakness.
Round four
Both start come out for the fourth wit intent as Green’s aggression rouses the crowd. She hurts Marshall with a body shot but the Brit responds, chipping away in the clinch.
Green then gets a point deducted for holding, for which she lets out her anger by cracking Marshall with a headshot, which evoked a “yeh, that hurt” smile from the Brit.
