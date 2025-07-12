'An absolute privilege' - Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano prepare for 'biggest fight in women's boxing'

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will fight one last time tonight, as they round out a historic boxing trilogy – one of the most important the sport has ever seen.

In 2022, in the biggest women’s fight of all time, Irish icon Taylor narrowly outpointed the Puerto Rican star at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Then, in November 2024, she repeated the result with another tight decision victory over Serrano – this time in AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson.

Taylor vs Serrano 2, thanks to its platform on Netflix, became the most-watched sporting event in US history with 55 million viewers. Now, the rivals return to Netflix and to Madison Square Garden, with Serrano, 36, aiming to finally get one over on Taylor, 39.

“The fact is I am 2-0 against her,” said Olympic champion Taylor, who defends the undisputed super-lightweight titles against Serrano tonight, as she did in November. “Opinions are opinions, but facts are facts. I’m just sick of the complaining and whining from your team. The only thing that matters is that I’m 2-0 against her. I plan on staying unbeaten against her.”

And there will be a stacked undercard for two-weight undisputed champ Taylor and seven-weight queen Serrano. The likes of Alycia Baumgardner, Savannah Marshall, Chantelle Cameron, Ellie Scotney and Shadasia Green are in action tonight.

Follow Taylor vs Serrano updates and undercard results live, below.