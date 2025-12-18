Jake Paul faces former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Miami this week in one of the biggest fight events of the year, with boxing betting sites running plenty of offers ahead of the controversial bout.

And talkSport Bet, one of the best betting sites on the market are running a 50/1 enhanced odds offer for new customers.

The betting offer gives new users 50/1 odds on Joshua to win in the first round of the fight, with users simply needing to place a £1 bet on the market. A win pays out at 5/2 in cash, with the rest of the winnings made up of free bets.

These enhanced odds are significantly better than the market price of 5/2, while the offer gives punters the chance to earn free bets with a £5 deposit and minimal outlay of £1. The free bet offer is open to new customers based in the UK only, and cannot be used in conjunction with other talkSport Bet sign up offers.

The talkSport Bet enhanced odds offer is one of the most valuable boxing betting offers on the market for the bout, so we’ve decided to put together a brief guide to the promo, including how to claim it and key T&Cs.

What is the talkSport Bet Boxing Betting Offer?

The latest talkSport Bet welcome offer gives new users 50/1 enhanced odds on Joshua to win his fight with Paul in round one on Friday evening (Saturday morning in the UK).

New customers simply need to sign up using one of the links on this page before opting in to the offer and making a minimum deposit of £5 with an eligible payment method.

Once deposited, back Joshua to win in round one at the normal price (5/2) with a maximum stake of £1.

If Joshua does win the first round, you win at 50/1, with winning punters paid out in cash at odds of 5/2 and the rest of the funds made up of talkSport Bet free bets to use on the sportsbook.

How to Claim the talkSport Bet Betting Sign Up Offer

Below, we’ve provided step-by-step instructions on how to claim this talkSport Bet betting offer:

Step 1: Sign up at talkSport Bet (UK customers only) via one of the links on this page.

Step 2: Make a first deposit of at least £5.

Step 3: Opt-in to the promotion via the “Offers” tab.

Step 4: Place a maximum £1 bet at the normal price on Anthony Joshua To Win in Round One (5/2).

Step 5: If Joshua wins in Round One, you’ll win your bet.

Step 6: Winnings will be paid at normal odds in cash, then topped up in free bets to reflect 50/1 odds.

Key Terms to Remember

In this section, we’ve provided a quick breakdown of the main terms related to the talkSport Bet boxing betting offer:

Offer available until 04:00 UK time on 20 December 2025.

Max stake of £1.

Winnings paid in cash plus free bets.

Free bet portion expires in 7 days.

There are no wagering requirements on rewards.

Cashed out or void bets do not qualify.

Why talkSport Bet betting offer stands out

talkSport Bet is one of the best betting sites around for innovation and quality.

The brand is synonymous with high-profile sporting events due to its successful radio platform, while the betting site offers valuable betting sign up offers and other betting promotions for betting on events, including the Premier League and more.

The free bet offer provides 50/1 odds which is great value for betting on Joshua to win in the first round given his stature in the ring against a relative novice in the form of Paul. In addition, Joshua has recorded five first-round victories in his career, although the last came against Gary Cornish in 2015.

Bettors are unlikely to receive better odds for Joshua to win in round one through other sign up offers from leading bookies for signing up online.

Moreover, the betting offer provides a quick sign-up and opt-in process and bettors only need a deposit of £5 in order to take part, with a low £1 outlay on Joshua to win in round one.

The fact there are no wagering requirements on free bet winnings means you can withdraw the cash part of your winnings immediately, while any successful cash earnings from free bets can also be withdrawn.

Most importantly, talkSport Bet is fully licensed in the UK and the site contains the full range of responsible gambling tools to help keep punters safe.

Why Choose talkSport Bet?

talkSport Bet, which is operated by BV Gaming, is a developing sportsbook in the UK, and is part of a notable UK sports brand with well-known shows and famous ambassadors such as Ally McCoist.

Customers can receive a wide range of betting promotions, including price boosts and free bets, as well as promotions for other big events such as the fight between Paul and Joshua.

The site itself is mobile-friendly with an easy KYC process, with a focus on enhanced odds promotions and free bets for existing customers alongside a user-friendly UI.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re taking advantage of this Joshua vs Paul offer, remember to gamble responsibly. Always practice responsible gambling when claiming betting offers. When using gambling sites be aware that sports betting can be addictive.

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.