Natasha Jonas issues warning to Lauren Price ahead of title unification clash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Natasha Jonas has warned Lauren Price to be “careful” what she wishes for, ahead of their welterweight unification fight on 7 March.

Liverpool’s Jonas, who holds the WBC and IBF titles, will clash with Wales’s Price, the unbeaten IBO champion and Olympic gold medalist, at the Royal Albert Hall. The fight will headline an all-female card at the historic London venue.

“The pressure’s not on me,” said Jonas, 40. “Lauren’s the champion who’s never lost a round, the Olympic gold medalist, and there’s a lot of pressure on her to come and do what she says she can do. So yeah, [being] the underdog suits me. I’ve been here before, it’s nothing new.

“I love being the first,” added the two-weight champion, of her chance to hand Price a first professional loss. “The first is something that nobody can take away.

“I decide when it’s time [to pass the torch]. Just be careful what you wish for, have a great camp, and I’ll see you on 7 March.”

Price, 30, said: “Take age out of it, I just think... Not I think, I know: I’m better in all areas. I back myself, my accolades speak for themselves.

“I know I’m still fresh in the pro game, but each time, I’ve stepped up. I will admit Tasha is my toughest [opponent] yet, but I believe she brings another level of my game out, and I rise again.

“I’ve always had pressure on me, from the amateur days: going to the Olympics, expected to win gold, but going to do that and walking out to an Olympic final... it doesn’t get much bigger than that.

Natasha Jonas (left) and Lauren Price at a launch press conference for their bout ( Getty Images )

“With pressure comes diamonds, and I will be coming out on 7 March as the winner, and taking them belts back to Wales. I do believe the right time is now. I do believe she is a tougher test [than my previous opponents], but I still think I come through with flying colours.”

On the undercard, Caroline Dubois will put her WBC lightweight title on the line against an as-yet-unnamed opponent. It is a quick turnaround for the unbeaten 24-year-old, after her defence against Jessica Camara ended as a technical draw this month, when the latter suffered a cut from a clash of heads.

Also on 7 March, Karriss Artingstall boxes Raven Chapman, and Cindy Ngamba will make her professional debut, having claimed bronze for the Olympic Refugee Team at the Paris Games last summer. Ngamba’s results in the French capital made the Cameroonian, who trains with Team GB, the first Olympic medalist for the Refugee Team.