Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Caroline Dubois is unbeaten in 10 fights, has barely lost a round, she is the world champion, and nobody wants to fight her.

On Saturday in Sheffield, she defends the full version of the WBC lightweight title against Jessica Camara, a Canadian with a hard head.

Dubois has been the full 10 rounds in her last four fights, easily breezing past women from Argentina, Uruguay and Mexico. There are dozens of women who fight in virtual obscurity, in tough fights for titles on tiny wages, and they love coming to Britain for good paydays and treatment. In the men’s game, they resemble the long-lost craftsmen known as journeymen; in the women’s game, they are often contenders.

And in that women’s game, dominance is not necessarily measured by stoppages or knockdowns; Dubois has dominated in style, gained 40 valuable rounds, stopped five of her opponents, and is still only 23. One judge, in one of the four fights, somehow decided she had lost three rounds, which is comedy.

Camara has lost four of her 18 fights, is 36 and proven at a higher level; she loses the big ones, but she competes. A stoppage for Dubois would send yet another warning to the women at her weight and in the weights above.

Dubois inherited the full lightweight title after winning the interim version last summer. It was expected and overdue because Katie Taylor had sat on the four main lightweight belts during a trio of fights at the higher weight of super-lightweight. Taylor relinquished the belts, and it now looks like she has decided she will finish her golden career at the higher poundage. Taylor has been typically silent since a repeat win over Amanda Serrano last November, but a return to lightweight is unlikely to be an option for her.

open image in gallery Caroline Dubois was elevated from interim WBC champion to the official title holder ( Getty )

“Katie did the right thing letting the belts go,” said Dubois. “It’s my time now and I will follow Katie and become undisputed at 135lb [lightweight].”

Taylor is, in theory, shopping for one last super-fight, a possible triumphant send-off in Dublin. It would be a fight where weight and belts are close to irrelevant – the real issue will be the final dance partner. There are three or four big and proven names on the list; Dubois is unlikely to be added to the short shopping list because the risk outweighs the gain. That is simple boxing logic, applicable for a century and for both genders.

The Londoner does have great options on her lightweight horizon and they are fights that could, in the current atmosphere of promotional cooperation and sense, be made. They are also fights that would raise her profile higher than any of the tough scrappers whom she has so far effortlessly scalped.

The simple option, and one that Dubois has welcomed, is a unification with Terri Harper, who holds the WBO belt. Dubois believes she would beat Harper and beat her easily. Harper has held world titles at super-feather and super-welterweight but lost a fight at welterweight. “She quit in that fight, she doesn’t like the pressure,” Dubois added.

open image in gallery Dubois during her decision win over Miranda Reyes in February 2024 ( Getty )

The big fight, one that might be slightly harder to put together, is another unification, this one against Brazil’s Beatriz Ferreira – twice an Olympic medal winner and the IBF lightweight champion. Ferreira is being handled smartly and a fight with Dubois is still several bouts away. It could be a massive event at some point in 2026, assuming both keep winning and picking up titles.

Also, in a year, Taylor is likely to be retired. The unofficial battle to crown the face of women’s boxing will be in full-tilt mode. Dubois and Ferreira will be early contenders.

First, Dubois has to beat Camara in style on Saturday, and then hope that fights fall into place. She is desperate to take the hard fights, the tricky road and the risks. It runs in the family; Daniel, her brother, started his last four fights as the underdog, winning three and becoming the world heavyweight champion.

It was the old-school way, and Caroline is desperate to be an old-school fighter.