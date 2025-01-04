Anthony Joshua outlines priority for next fight in 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anthony Joshua has revealed that he is aiming to secure a fight against Tyson Fury in 2025.

The former world heavyweight champion was knocked out in the fifth round when he fought Daniel Dubois in September, but he does not appear to be close to retirement.

The 35-year-old has long been linked with a contest against Fury, and with the ‘Gypsy King’ losing to Oleksandr Usyk on points at the end of the last year, the long-awaited bout suddenly appears to make sense for both fighters.

“[In] 2025, I’m targeting Fury,” said Joshua, who spoke while on a visit to meet Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

“[The loss to Dubois] makes me hungry, makes me want to work harder. Time is of the essence, time is limited, so I just want to put in more work.

“When I look back, I believe I could have done more in 2024. I have another chance in 2025 to do more and I am going to make sure I take every opportunity that comes my way.

“My life is up and down so I have to get used to the turbulent times and keep riding the wave. I can’t stop now. I have to keep going until I reach my destination.”

While Joshua could well be in line for a rematch against Dubois, much depends on the decisions of other fighters including Usyk and Dubois himself.

In the immediate aftermath of Usyk’s second win over Fury, Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, said that Joshua v Fury is “definitely the only fight for Fury and other than the Dubois rematch, it’s obviously the only fight for AJ”.

At the end of last year, Hearn added that Joshua will be “ready to resume training in January”.

“At the moment, you’ve got the Dubois fight on 22 February, and you’ve got to see what Fury wants to do. We’re not in a terrible rush. AJ will fight twice in 2025. Once in the summer and once in the winter.

“If we can’t make the Dubois fight and if Fury doesn’t want to fight, then you have to make the decision to fight somebody, or do you wait for those fights?

“I can’t speak on behalf of AJ, for who he’s prepared to fight. But what I know is the focus is Daniel Dubois or Tyson Fury. Of course, Joshua’s done it all. If he gets Fury on his resume, he’s boxed virtually everybody of his era.”