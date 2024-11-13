Mike Tyson takes ferocious approach in open workout for Jake Paul fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mike Tyson rolled back the years with an aggressive approach in his open workout for Friday’s fight with Jake Paul, to the delight of the fans in attendance.

The former heavyweight champion, 58, will box YouTube star Paul, 27, at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas this week. The fight will stream live on Netflix in an unprecedented move.

And ahead of the controversial bout – Tyson’s first professional contest since 2005 – “Iron Mike” and Paul took to the ring inside Toyota Music Factory to run through some moves for fans.

Many videos of Tyson hitting pads have gone viral in recent years, with viewers often remarking that the American’s speed and power have remained intact.

And those attributes were on show at times during Tuesday’s open workout, with Tyson stepping into most of his jabs and frequently backing up his pad man to the ropes to throw combinations.

However, the pair did not always appear to be on the same page, with Tyson occasionally seeming to throw different combinations to those that were called.

It could have been down to the volume of the music inside Toyota Music Factory, but regardless, the fans in attendance appeared to appreciate Tyson’s efforts.

Then, when asked what he has learned about himself during his training camp, Tyson said: “That I’m tougher than I believed I was, because when I agreed to this fight and started training, I thought: ‘what the f*** am I thinking of?’ But now I’ve finished the process, the fight is the party.”

Later in the evening, Paul conducted his own open workout, before saying he felt “sharp, powerful, explosive”. He promised: “It’s gonna be a short night for Mike.

Mike Tyson hitting pads ahead of his fight with Jake Paul ( The Independent )

“It’s not about how long you’ve been doing something, it’s about how good you do it. On Friday, people are gonna see me outbox the person who’s been doing it their whole life. Friday, my dreams come true and my career starts [...] I will knock out Mike Tyson.”

The YouTube star has gone 10-1 (7 knockouts) as a pro boxer, scoring wins over numerous MMA fighters and lesser-known boxers.