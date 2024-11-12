Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The boxing world is abuzz as Jake Paul prepares to face off against Mike Tyson on Friday.

Broadcast live on Netflix, the fight, set to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is already being called one of the most controversial matchups in recent years.

Tyson, who will be 58 by fight night on Friday, remains a legendary figure as the youngest-ever heavyweight champion. Paul, on the other hand, has carved out a divisive yet lucrative career by blending celebrity and combat, challenging retired MMA fighters and ex-champions.

Critics, including promoters like Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, argue that the fight is a “freak show” and a threat to the dignity of boxing, prioritising spectacle and profit over merit and legacy.

Others, however, see Paul’s foray into the sport as an intriguing blend of entertainment and athleticism, sparking attention that mainstream boxing hasn’t seen in years.

So, what do you think? Is the Paul vs. Tyson bout a disgrace to boxing’s history, or simply the latest evolution of a sport hungry for modern relevance?

Share your thoughts in the comments — we’ll highlight the best responses as they come in.

