Laura Woods apologises for explicit Tyson Fury jibe at Oleksandr Usyk on live TV

Laura Woods was forced to apologise on behalf of Tyson Fury after the heavyweight boxer swore on live television.

Fury was on TNT Sports discussing his upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, in Riyadh in December. He had been in Liverpool to watch Nick Ball fight Ronny Rios on Saturday night, with cousin Walter Fury scoring a victory over Dale Arrowsmith on the undercard.

“I’ve always been a bad man my whole life, and I’m still one today at nearly 40 years old; a few years off 40, but I like to say that,” Fury told TNT Sport. “I’m going to go in there with ‘destroy mode’.

"I'm gonna go in there with DESTROY mode" 😤



Tyson Fury is going into his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk with a KILLERS mindset 🥊#BallRios | LIVE on TNT Sports 2 and discovery+ pic.twitter.com/iHvYqYcU86 — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) October 5, 2024

“Last time I went to box him, I was being cautious. I boxed the head right off him. Let’s talk facts. Anyone can get caught, as we’ve seen in a lot of these heavyweight fights. But this time I’m not going for a points decision. I’m going to knock a m**********r out!”

He added: “I’m not even sure if you can say that on TNT.”

The show’s presenter, Woods, quickly interjected: “It might be past the watershed, but I probably do have to apologise for a couple of people watching if you’re offended by that. It is Tyson Fury though, so you might get a bit of that anyway.”

Fury responded: “I’ll apologise for my behaviour. If you don’t like it, change the channel!”

Woods added: “I thought there was going to be another one then!”

Fury earlier insisted he is ready to fight Usyk as he promised an explosive rematch.

“I’m ready to rock and roll,” he said. “I don’t need a 12-week camp, I’ve been boxing all my life. I’m ready to go tonight, tomorrow, next weekend, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday – it doesn’t really matter. I can come in the ring at 30 stone and do 15 rounds. I’m a natural at it and all I need is six weeks’ good sparring.”