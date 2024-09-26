Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Eddie Hearn has named the three fighters Anthony Joshua could face next after the former heavyweight champion insisted his career was not over following a bruising defeat by Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium.

Dubois dominated Joshua from the first bell to the knockout blow he delivered in the fifth round, derailing lucrative plans for Joshua to finally meet Tyson Fury in a British super-fight.

Afterwards Hearn suggested there was a rematch clause in their contract, but the promoter has since clarified that Joshua instead has one fight remaining in his deal with Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season entertainment project.

That fight could indeed be against Dubois, Hearn told iFLTV. But he also suggested that both Fury and the American former heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder are under consideration as Joshua plots his comeback to the ring.

Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren said that while there is no specific clause in his fighter’s contract for a swift rematch with Joshua, they could go toe to toe again if the right deal was agreed.

And Dubois himself would “love a rematch” with either Joshua or the multi-belt champion Oleksandr Usyk, depending on which fighter “pays me the most”.

Usyk is first set to face Fury in their own rematch on 21 December for the WBA, WBO and WBC belts.

Dubois impressed with his stoppage of Joshua at Wembley ( Bradley Collyer/PA )

Dubois was beaten by Usyk in August 2023, but not before the Ukrainian was sent to the canvas by Dubois in the fifth round, only for the punch to be ruled a low blow and the champion given extra time to recover.

The 27-year-old Londoner feels whichever fighter he next gets into the ring with, the purse will have to be right for him financially.

“I would love a rematch, but either one really – whoever pays me the most,” Dubois said on talkSPORT.

Speaking about the possibility of facing Joshua again, Dubois said: “Yeah, if that happens down the line then yes. If that happens next then yeah. I want to go for it.

“I want to do it even better next time. I know where I need to improve as well, so as a champion and as a fighter I just want to prove people wrong every time and that is what we have been doing.

“I think I would be a lot better than that (last fight). It was a great show, a Rocky-type fight, but next time I believe I will be more clinical, more sharp, everything better.”

