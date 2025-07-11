Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano Best Bets

Taylor to win by decision or technical decision - 15/8 Bet365

Katie Taylor is chasing her third win against Amanda Serrano when the pair meet at Madison Square Garden, New York, on Friday night (3.30am BST, Netflix).

Taylor last defeated Serrano via unanimous decision in Texas in November, when all three judges scored the fight 95-94 in favour of the Irish fighter.

After the fight, Serrano accused Taylor of intentional headbutting, so this rematch has an added edge.

Their first meeting was at the same venue as Friday’s fight back in 2022, when Taylor won by a split decision.

After two such close fights, Serrano will believe she can finally get some kind of revenge this time out, and betting sites are on her side, making her the odds-on favourite for victory.

Taylor is the outsider, despite having only one loss on her record, but she will be confident that after beating Serrano twice, she knows how to do it again.

Taylor vs Serrano betting preview: Another closely fought battle

Outcome Best Odds Bookmaker Katie Taylor 2/1 BoyleSports Amanda Serrano 8/13 BoyleSports Draw 15/1 Unibet

Following that first fight, Taylor suffered her first defeat, in 22 fights, when she was beaten by Chantelle Cameron by a majority decision. She immediately got revenge in the rematch six months later, when she won by a majority decision.

The defeats to Taylor are Serrano's only losses since 2012, when she was beaten by Frida Wallberg. Since then, she has won another 33 fights and gone on to become the undisputed featherweight champion.

In total, she is a seven-weight world champion, while Taylor has won undisputed titles in two different weight classes.

Serrano, 36, has a slight advantage in the age stakes but with age comes experience, and 39-year-old Taylor has already declared she is sick of her opponent's "whining and complaining."

Boxing betting sites expect this fight to go the distance once more, with a best price of 1/6 available on both fighters hearing the final bell. With that in mind, there may be value in backing Taylor to win via the judge’s scorecard given her previous success and the mental scars that may have left on Serrano.

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano best bet: Taylor to win by decision or technical decision - 15/8 Bet365

Taylor vs Serrano Free Bets

Bettors wanting to back Taylor to complete a hat-trick of wins over Serrano can get enhanced odds of 2/1 on KT as part of the latest BoyleSports sign-up offer.

Boyles have boosted Taylor’s price from 5/4 to 2/1 for the fight, while new customers can also get a £30 free bet and a £10 casino bonus.

This is a mobile exclusive offer, meaning the sign up process must be completed on a mobile device. Once registered, bettors will need to deposit and wager a minimum of £10 on a selection with odds of evens (2.0) or greater.

Bettors will then be rewarded with one £30 free bet and a £10 casino bonus, while they can also back Taylor at 2/1 to beat Serrano.

Please gamble responsibly

Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget when using gambling sites. This applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.