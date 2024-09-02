Support truly

If Anthony Joshua beats Daniel Dubois this month, efforts will be made to book “AJ” against Tyson Fury next – regardless of whether the “Gypsy King” defeats Oleksandr Usyk in December.

That is according to Turki Al-Sheikh, the adviser behind Saudi Arabia’s recent boxing ventures, which have heavily involved Joshua and Fury.

On 21 September, Joshua will challenge Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title, as the Britons headline Wembley Stadium. Then, on 21 December, Fury will try to avenge his defeat by Usyk, who outpointed the Briton to become undisputed champion in May.

Fury vs Usyk 2 will take place in Saudi Arabia, which staged the first clash, while Joshua vs Dubois tops a Saudi-staged card in London. It was already expected that the winners of those fights could face each other next, but Al-Sheikh provided more clarity on Monday (2 September).

He told talkSPORT that the result of Fury vs Usyk 2 will be irrelevant in grander plans to make the long-awaited Joshua vs Fury fight – although AJ must seemingly beat Dubois to ensure he faces the Gypsy King next.

Usyk, who holds two wins over Joshua and one over Dubois, outpointed Fury in May to retain the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO titles, while taking the WBC belt from his opponent. However, the unbeaten Ukrainian – who dealt Fury his first loss as a professional – later relinquished the IBF belt.

As such, his rematch with Fury will not be for undisputed status. Meanwhile, Dubois became interim IBF champion by stopping Filip Hrgovic in June, before being upgraded to regular champion when Usyk vacated the official belt.

Anthony Joshua (left), Tyson Fury (top right) and Oleksandr Usyk ( Getty Images )

If Joshua beats Dubois this month, he will become a three-time world champion – having previously reigned as unified champion twice. Joshua’s second run as champion ended with a decision loss to Usyk in 2021, and the Ukrainian also won their rematch on points in 2022.

In August 2023, Dubois lost to Usyk via TKO while challenging the southpaw for the unified titles.