Anthony Joshua’s fight with Daniel Dubois is set to break the attendance record for a British boxing event, as the heavyweights prepare to square off at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua will challenge his fellow Briton for the IBF title on 21 September, as “AJ” bids to become a three-time world champion.

Joshua, 34, previously reigned as unified champion twice, while Dubois, 26, became interim IBF champion by stopping Filip Hrgovic in June – before being upgraded to regular champion when Oleksandr Usyk vacated the official belt.

And Dubois’s first title defence is set to play out in front of a record crowd in London, after Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh – who is organising the fight card – applied for the capacity at Wembley to be increased. According to Al-Sheikh, that request has been granted.

He tweeted on Thursday (29 August): “Our request to extend the capacity for a record boxing crowd at Wembley Stadium for the Joshua vs. Dubois fight at the #RiyadhSeasonCard Wembley Edition has been approved. Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 12pm UK time.”

The news comes after tickets sold out to fill the initial capacity.

Anthony Joshua (centre-left) and Daniel Dubois are set to clash in September ( Jordan Pettitt/PA )

The record for the most fans at a boxing event in Britain stands at 94,000, achieved when Tyson Fury fought Dillian Whyte in 2022.

Fury knocked out Whyte to retain the WBC heavyweight title, in the “Gypsy King”’s first fight in Britain since 2018. That bout, like Joshua vs Dubois, was an all-British world-title fight.