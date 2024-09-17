Saudi Arabia’s boxing revolution continues... at Wembley, of all places

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

It has cost a billion dollars, taken just 11 months, and this Saturday in front of 96,000, the boxing revolution will continue at Wembley Stadium.

Last October, a boxing ring appeared from a depth of 26ft inside a black hole in the middle of the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, the Saudi Arabian capital: the new capital of boxing. The ring was for Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou; the best two men in their respective sports, boxing and mixed martial arts. It was the launch of the boxing revolution.

Earlier that night, outside the giant building, six other fights took place, including a British title fight. It was the start, and two months later – in the shadow of Christmas – it was Anthony Joshua’s turn to fight in the same ring. On that night, as many as five of the eight bouts would have been main events on any given Saturday night in the UK.

This Saturday, Joshua attempts to join an elite club and win the heavyweight championship for the third time, when he fights Daniel Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title at Wembley Stadium; there are five planned fights on the undercard, and three are legitimate main-event attractions. A fight fell out of bed a few days ago and that would have also been a main event on any other night.

In three weeks, back in Riyadh, there are seven fights and five could easily be main event attractions. The main event in October is the type of fight that boxing has so often lost during the last 20 years; Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev clash for all the light-heavyweight world titles. They have won a total of 43 fights and stopped or knocked out 32 of their opponents. It will be a sensational contest.

Anthony Joshua (left) and Daniel Dubois will clash on Saturday ( Jordan Pettitt/PA )

In May, Turki Al-Sheikh, an adviser to the Royal Court in Saudi Arabia, managed to get the heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in the ring – for the first undisputed fight in decades. It looked like an impossible task for years and years, a fight that boxing’s warring factions simply refused to make; Al-Sheikh had the resources to make enemies talk, to make the reluctant compliant, and to deliver on his promises. Usyk and Fury will do it all again in Riyadh on 21 December, and next year there are plans to finally get Fury and Joshua in the ring. It seems that, win or lose their next fight, that match-up is going to happen.

Wembley Stadium in April 2022, when Tyson Fury beat Dillian Whyte ( Getty Images )

There was also a ridiculous night in Riyadh in March when Joshua left Ngannou unconscious on the canvas in round two of their fight; on that night, another four bouts could have been separate and entertaining fights on any Saturday in the UK. In June, back in Riyadh, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn – for 10 years silent enemies and now for 10 months firm friends – had their 5 vs 5 night. It was exceptional, and there will be another 5 vs 5 soon, possibly and hopefully in the UK.

It has been easy for Al-Sheikh, with his deep pockets and love of the sport, to make the fights happen and to make rivals work together. This Saturday is an important reminder that the boxers who have helped make the Revolution have local followers; Dubois won the title in Saudi, Joshua was amazing in March, and several others on the bill have fought in the Kingdom – they are at home on Saturday, and that is what the British boxing business needed.