Joshua vs Dubois press conference LIVE: Heavyweights seek upper hand before Wembley showdown
Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will trade words at a press conference today, two days before their all-British title fight at Wembley Stadium.
Joshua, 34, will challenge Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title on Saturday (21 September), bidding to become a three-time world champion.
Since losing the unified belts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and failing to regain them in 2022, “AJ” has been near-perfect: outpointing Jermaine Franklin then stopping Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.
Meanwhile, Dubois bounced back from his own loss to Usyk – a stoppage defeat last August – with TKOs of Jarrell Miller in December and Filip Hrgovic in June. The latter result won Dubois, 27, the interim IBF title – which was upgraded when Usyk vacated the official belt.
And so the IBF title is on the line at Wembley this weekend, but before then, Joshua and Dubois will make their final statements at today’s press conference. Follow live updates from the Joshua vs Dubois press conference, below.
Ishmael Davis steps in to face Josh Kelly, after Liam Smith was forced to withdraw due to injury.
Davis: “I’ve heard Josh Kelly’s interviews, he’s overlooking me. I’m the most progressive British boxer. Saturday night, you’re gonna be in there will hell, bro.
“I dare you to meet me in the middle of the ring. You can laugh, but you’re a pretty boy; you’re not cut like me.”
Kelly, who is indeed laughing, can barely get a word in edgeways.
Joshua and Dubois will take to the stage shortly; first up, it’s the undercard fighters.
Mark Chamberlain faces Josh Padley in a super-lightweight bout on Saturday.
Padley: “I back myself, and I definitely think I’m gonna be Mark’s hardest test to date.”
Chamberlain: “How do you claim you[rself] as my hardest test to date?”
Chamberlain laughs at his opponent. It’s all a bit awkward right now.
Padley: “He’s obviously going off what he’s seen of me, and there’s not much content out there.”
Chamberlain: “You’re in a proper fight, Saturday night. Make sure you bring your A-game.”
The pre-amble is out of the way, and it’s over to the promoters and fighters.
Joshua vs Dubois press conference LIVE: Joshua Buatsi interview
When Joshua Buatsi arrives at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, there will be no seeking out familiar faces – not even a face as familiar as Anthony Joshua’s.
And to Buatsi, Joshua’s face is even more familiar than it is to the average boxing fan. The two Joshuas have been good friends for years, and Saturday will mark the fourth time they have shared a fight card. In 2017 and 2018, Buatsi competed on the undercard of “AJ”’s victories over Carlos Takam and Joseph Parker, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. In 2019, Buatsi was there at Madison Square Garden to do a job when Joshua, for the first time in his professional career, failed to do his own and lost to Andy Ruiz Jr.
And on Saturday, Buatsi will be there again, facing Willy Hutchinson at Wembley before Joshua headlines against Daniel Dubois, the reigning IBF heavyweight champion.
Still, there won’t be time for niceties. “We’re very much in our own lanes [on those days],” Buatsi tells The Independent. “I understand that he’s got something to do, I’ve got something to do. It’s not time to be chatting to each other – it’s not time to be talking to a lot of people, bro.”
The press conference is due any time from now.
It’s taking place in the beautiful Guildhall Buildings in London.
Joshua vs Dubois press conference LIVE: Why one key coach could be missing
The absence of Daniel Dubois’ trainer during fight week of his huge clash with Anthony Joshua on Saturday night continues to create speculation of a rift within the camp.
However, Don Charles’s absence has been explained ahead of the Wembley showdown. George Fox, Charles’s son, has moved to crush rumours two days before Dubois puts his IBF world heavyweight belt on the line against his English rival.
Despite others’ claims, Charles is missing due to having a cold. “No secret, no ploy, no plan to unsettle anyone,” said Fox, reported by Sky Sports.
DAZN also noted that Charles hopes to be in attendance on Saturday and took the decision to stay away to protect the fighters and those involved with the major event.
While there’s no issue inside the camp, it’s not ideal preparation for Dubois to be without the man who is widely credited with improving his career.
The press conference is expected to begin at 5.30pm BST, so don’t go anywhere!
Joshua vs Dubois press conference LIVE: Undercard
Full card (subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion)
Daniel Dubois (C) vs Anthony Joshua (IBF heavyweight title)
Tyler Denny (C) vs Hamzah Sheeraz (European middleweight title)
Anthony Cacace (C) vs Josh Warrington (super-featherweight)
Joshua Buatsi vs Willy Hutchinson (WBO interim light-heavyweight title)
Josh Kelly vs Ishmael Davis (middleweight)
Mark Chamberlain vs Josh Padley (lightweight)
Joshua vs Dubois press conference LIVE: What time does fight start?
The first fight is likely to begin at 6pm BST on Saturday (10am PT / 12pm CT / 1pm ET), with main-event ring walks expected at around 11pm BST (3pm PT / 5pm CT / 6pm ET).
