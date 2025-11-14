Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker failed a drugs test before his defeat by Fabio Wardley last month, according to reports.

Traces of cocaine were found in a test given to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (Vada), Sky Sports News reported, with the sample handed over on 25 October – the day of the fight against Wardley.

The Independent has contacted Parker’s promoter David Higgins and Vada for comment.

The Ring magazine reported that those close to Parker were dismayed by the findings, while the fighter has the opportunity to request for his B-sample to be tested.

Despite cocaine being a recreational drug and not a performance-enhancing substance, taking it can lead to a multiple-year ban for a boxer.

Parker, 33, was stopped by Wardley in the 11th round at the O2 Arena in London, with the New Zealander losing his WBO interim heavyweight title as a result.

The stoppage was seen as controversial by many fans and pundits, who felt that the referee stopped the bout too soon, with Parker leading on points at the time of the finish.

Before facing Britain’s Wardley, Parker was in line to face Oleksandr Usyk for all the major heavyweight belts in 2026.

Fabio Wardley (right) stopped Joseph Parker in the 11th round in October ( PA Wire )

Parker, a training partner of fellow ex-champion Tyson Fury in recent years, has fought the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte. The Kiwi lost to “AJ” and Whyte via decision in 2018, having never before been beaten, while he defeated Wilder on points in 2023.

Parker picked up the WBO interim heavyweight title by beating Zhilei Zhang via decision in 2024, climbing off the canvas twice in that fight. He was next due to challenge then-IBF champion Daniel Dubois this February, but the Briton withdrew due to illness on two days’ notice.

Parker instead fought Martin Bakole, stopping him in two rounds to retain his interim title. Dubois went on to lose to Usyk in July, with Parker deemed the next challenger to the unbeaten Ukrainian.

However, with Usyk sidelined by an injury for an unspecified amount of time, Parker opted to return to the ring in October, taking on the undefeated Wardley, 30.