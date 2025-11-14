Eddie Hearn insists Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul will be ‘a real fight, not an exhibition’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Hearn has insisted that a bout between Anthony Joshua and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul would be a “real fight” rather than an exhibition.

Joshua, 36, is said to be poised to end his 14-month hiatus from the ring by returning for a big-money fight with the polarising Paul, with reports claiming a deal is close to being finalised for the pair to throw down in Miami in December.

The former world heavyweight champion has not fought since his fifth-round stoppage defeat to British rival Daniel Dubois last September.

The reception to the prospect of “AJ” squaring off with Paul has been largely critical, with many claiming the challenge is far beneath Joshua’s standard while also expressing concern at the risk of serious injury for Paul, the smaller man.

Paul, 28, lost to Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy in 2023 before he beat ageing boxing great Mike Tyson, 59, in an eight-round contest last year and had been due to face Gervonta Davis until a civil lawsuit against the WBA lightweight champion scuppered that proposed 14 November exhibition fight.

But according to Hearn, a clash with Joshua would be a heavyweight contest under Queensbury rules.

"No, not an exhibition,” Hearn told Sky Sports. “We're not interested in exhibitions. It's a real fight.

"There's stuff to be resolved and discussed. It would be a real fight with Queensberry rules, 10-ounce gloves. The rounds would be agreed. The weight, I mean, we may come down to a number that's more suited for Jake, if that is even a thing.

open image in gallery Jake Paul could be Anthony Joshua’s next opponent ( AP )

"It's a heavyweight fight. There was a bit of a jumping of the gun from the media last night. It's a cruiserweight moving up to heavyweight.”

Hearn, who also expressed ambitions of finally getting a “Battle of Britain” signed with Tyson Fury for 2026, stated that it was always the intention for Joshua to get back in the ring before the end of the year.

While the opportunity of Paul has come somewhat as a surprise, he says the fight is in the works though nothing is confirmed.

“We were going to have an eight-round fight this year, on an undercard somewhere,” Hearn added.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua lost to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium last September (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Archive )

"We didn't expect that to be against Jake Paul, but it just so happens that if it is, it's for 50 times more money than we were going to fight for.

"I think if there is any chance of that fight happening next week, you'll probably hear about it. It's not done, despite rumours. We have had an approach from MVP (Most Valuable Promotions). I have my doubts.

"I mean, if he would be crazy enough to entertain that, we would be willing to oblige, in all honesty.

"I think it would be virtually impossible for the levels of money involved to turn down the opportunity to be in that fight. But, like I said, nothing confirmed yet, and we'll see what happens."