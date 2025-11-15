Joseph Parker denies taking ‘any prohibited substance’ after failing drugs test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joseph Parker has denied taking "any prohibited substance" after failing a drugs test.

A routine test by the New Zealander given to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) on the day of his bout against Fabio Wardley last month returned a positive result, reportedly for cocaine, and leaves Parker with a battle to prove his innocence.

Writing on Instagram, Parker said: "I want to address today's news. Before my recent fight I took a voluntary test and have now been informed that it returned an adverse result.

"This came as a real surprise to me. I did not take any prohibited substance, I do not use performance enhancing drugs and do not support their use.

"I am cooperating fully with the process now underway, and I am confident the investigation will clear my name."

Ipswich-born Wardley and New Zealander Parker produced a pulsating encounter at O2 Arena on 25 October to determine who would become WBO mandatory challenger to undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Parker had been next in line to face Usyk after putting together an impressive six-fight winning streak, but put his mandatory challenger status on the line in London and suffered an 11th-round stoppage in what could now prove his last fight for a lengthy period of time.

The 33-year-old added on Instagram: "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages of support. It means a great deal to me and my family. When the investigation is complete, I will speak openly and answer questions."

Parker's promotional company Queensberry released a statement on Friday morning that read: "The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) last night informed all required parties that Joseph Parker returned an adverse finding following an anti-doping test conducted on the 25th October in relation to his bout with Fabio Wardley.

"While the matter is investigated further, no additional comment will be made at this time."

Auckland-born Parker become world champion in 2016 before he lost his WBO belt by unanimous decision to Anthony Joshua at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff two years later.

Parker has been a frequent visitor to these shores since, fighting eight times in total in the UK and relocating to Dublin for training camps with highly-regarded trainer Andy Lee in recent years.

Under the tutelage of Lee, Parker recovered from his 2022 loss to Joe Joyce to chalk up a string of victories, which put him front of the queue to face Usyk before he suffered defeat to Wardley.

PA