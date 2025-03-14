Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New Joe Joyce opponent named as Filip Hrgovic after Dillian Whyte injury

Both heavyweights are trying to bounce back from defeat as they meet in Manchester

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Editor
Friday 14 March 2025 06:22 EDT
Comments
Saudi royal family partners with UFC's Dana White to create new boxing league

Joe Joyce will now fight Filip Hrgovic in April, as the Croatian steps in for the injured Dillian Whyte.

Joyce and Whyte were due to meet in an all-British clash on 5 April, headlining at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, but the match-up was derailed by a severe cut to one of Whyte’s fingers.

Joyce, 39, will instead face Hrgovic 32, as each heavyweight tries to bounce back from defeat.

In Joyce’s last bout, the Olympic silver medalist was outpointed by Derek Chisora in July. Meanwhile, Hrgovic – an Olympic bronze medalist – was stopped by Daniel Dubois in June.

Recommended

Hrgovic’s loss to Dubois was the first of his professional career, while Joyce has three defeats to his name. Prior to his loss to Chisora, Joyce was stopped by Zhilei Zhang twice in 2023.

Filip Hrgovic will fight Joe Joyce on 5 April in Manchester
Filip Hrgovic will fight Joe Joyce on 5 April in Manchester (Getty Images)

The 5 April card at Co-op Live suffered another hit this week, as Lawrence Okolie sustained a hand injury that ruled him out of his scheduled bout against Richard Riakporhe.

Riakporhe was due to move up to heavyweight for that contest, after Okolie did the same in December – with both Britons having made their name at cruiserweight. It is unclear whether Riakporhe will get a new opponent or if his grudge match with Okolie will be rescheduled.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in