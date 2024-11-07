Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lennox Lewis has warned Jake Paul will be “in trouble” if Mike Tyson unleashes his power in the ring next week.

YouTube star Paul has gone 10-1 as a professional boxer in recent years and his next challenge comes against Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight champions in the sport’s history, in what is an officially sanctioned fight.

Paul, 27, and Tyson were due to fight each other in July, but the 58-year-old withdrew after suffering a health scare in May. “Iron Mike” had experienced an ulcer flare-up while on a flight, and the fight was postponed until 15 November.

British former heavyweight world champion Lewis is one of the few fighters to beat Tyson, when they met in 2002 in the winter of their careers.

While he recognised that Tyson’s age could be a major factor, Lewis predicted Paul would be in for some punishment if he’s caught by a powerful punch from one of boxing’s greats.

“It’s hard to box when you’re that old, moving around the ring, throwing punches, getting punches thrown at you, but I think he can handle it,” Lewis told Sky Sports.

“I was thinking that Jake Paul was going to be in trouble because Mike Tyson knows how to throw great body punches, great head shots. We just have to see if he’s going to do them in the ring – I’m hoping that he’ll do that.

“[I expect to see] Mike Tyson cutting off the ring and throwing body and head blows when he can catch up to Jake Paul. I’m sure Jake Paul will be moving fast, moving around the ring. He’s not going to want to stand there and get hit by Mike Tyson!

“I’ll be there and it’s going to be exciting.”

Boxers Mike Tyson, Jake Paul, Katie Taylor, and Amanda Serrano attend a news conference ( Reuters )

As the bout looms, Netflix has produced a documentary around the controversial contest, which the streaming platform will air live next week.

“When I received the news that he was out and not able to fight, I was just numb,” Paul said in the documentary.

“I was just like, ‘f***...’ I’m the type of person who likes a schedule and likes to know what I’m doing. This just threw a wrench in all of that. There was nothing I could do, it was out of my control.

“Nobody can tell Mike Tyson what to do, and if he wants to fight me, of course I’m going to say yes. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to fight one of the two most famous boxers to ever live – Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

“I look at Mike Tyson as a killer, so I never really expected something like this.”