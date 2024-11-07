Jake Paul reveals ‘numb’ reaction to Mike Tyson pulling out of boxing fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jake Paul has said he felt “numb” when Mike Tyson withdrew from their fight earlier this year, before the bout was rearranged.

YouTube star Paul has gone 10-1 as a professional boxer in recent years, and his next challenge comes against Tyson, who is deemed one of the greatest heavyweight champions in the sport’s history.

Paul, 27, and Tyson were due to fight each other in July, but the 58-year-old withdrew after suffering a health scare in May. “Iron Mike” had experienced an ulcer flare-up while on a flight, and the fight was postponed until 15 November.

As the bout looms, Netflix has produced a documentary around the controversial contest, which the streaming platform will air live next week.

“When I received the news that he was out and not able to fight, I was just numb,” Paul said in the documentary.

“I was just like, ‘f***...’ I'm the type of person who likes a schedule and likes to know what I’m doing. This just threw a wrench in all of that. There was nothing I could do, it was out of my control.

“Nobody can tell Mike Tyson what to do, and if he wants to fight me, of course I’m going to say yes. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to fight one of the two most famous boxers to ever live – Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

“I look at Mike Tyson as a killer, so I never really expected something like this.”

Tyson last fought professionally in 2005, though he boxed Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout in 2020.

His fight with Paul is scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, and knockouts will be allowed. The contest will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

When Tyson withdrew from the July fight date, Paul went on to face Mike Perry – a bare-knuckle boxer and former UFC fighter. Paul won via sixth-round knockout.