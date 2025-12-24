Jake Paul reveals biggest mistake that cost him against Anthony Joshua

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jake Paul has detailed his “biggest mistake” against Anthony Joshua which proved costly in the sixth-round knockout defeat.

Paul drove himself to the hospital and was eventually diagnosed with a “double broken jaw” after the brutal loss in Miami.

The American had proved evasive in the first few rounds and even landed several clean shots on the former world heavyweight champion, but ‘AJ’ took control of the fight and dropped his undersized opponent in the fifth round before bludgeoning him in the next to force a stoppage, with Paul concluding that his stamina proved a key weakness.

“It was just mental,” Paul said when quizzed on the reason for his loss on his brother’s podcast Impaulsive. “He was imposing his will on me and being massive, and the big shots landing, it goes downhill from there.

“I wish I had more than three weeks to prepare, put on more muscle. Sit there and hit him. I should have gone to altitude to train, that was my biggest mistake. I felt good about it [the camp], I needed that extra level of cardio for this, and that can only come from going to altitude.

Paul then rejected the suggestion that the camp had been perfect, with his Mother revealing that he was “very sick” for 10 days in the build-up.

“I was weighing 200 lbs when we confirmed the fight, I had to gain more weight. It's a great experience overall to be in there with somebody that's that good, I learned a lot, I see where I could've done better. I'm a little disappointed but I see how good he is.

open image in gallery Paul revealed the injury after his defeat to two-time heavyweight champion Joshua ( Getty Images for Netflix )

“I had him wobbled at one point, I was like, he kept his hands up higher in the fight. I had fun, I love this sport, and this job, it doesn't feel like a job. The sport has done so much for me.”

Paul also maintained he will continue to fight in 2026 once his jaw has recovered,

“Yes, I'll keep boxing,” Paul added. “I love this, I'll take some time off to support Jutta [Leerdam in the speed skating] at the Winter Olympics.

“Then she'll move to Puerto Rico, maybe go snowboarding or something.”

open image in gallery Jake Paul fights Anthony Joshua in their heavyweight bout ( Getty )

And Paul is content with his boxing career, despite a second defeat, detailing: “I’ve already won in every single way in life, my family, my jaw is broken by the way, it’s definitely broke, nice little arse whooping from one of the best to ever do it.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised, I just got tired, so much handling his weight, I think with better cardio, I could’ve kept fighting. I did my personal best.

“Oh, for sure, we’ll heel the broken jaw, go back, fight people my own weight and go for the cruiserweight world title.”