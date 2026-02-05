Imane Khelif open to comply with genetic testing for LA Olympics on one condition

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Imane Khelif said she will comply with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) genetic testing requirements in order to defend her crown at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Khelif won gold in the women's welterweight division at Paris 2024 amid a gender dispute over her eligibility, after the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified her from the 2023 World Championships based on sex chromosome tests.

World Boxing, which will oversee boxing competitions in the LA 2028 after being granted provisional recognition by the IOC, last May announced mandatory sex testing for all boxers in its competitions.

The sport’s global governing body subsequently barred her from events until she undergoes genetic sex testing, something Khelif has appealed against in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

However, she says she will go through the tests and procedures necessary to compete in IOC competitions, as long as it is the IOC that administers tests.

"Of course, I would accept doing anything I'm required to do to participate in competitions," Khelif told CNN.

"They should protect women, but they need to pay attention that while protecting women, they shouldn't hurt other women."

"I'm not transgender. I'm a woman. I want to live my life. Please do not exploit me in your political agendas."

Khelif was singled out by World Boxing by name upon the rule change, who said she would not be able to participate in the female category at any event under its banner until she underwent the tests.

World Boxing later apologised for naming her but 26-year-old remains hopeful of getting justice from Cas, having not competed since withdrawing from the World Championships amid the dispute.

”I will not surrender until I have justice because I know justice is on my side above all else,” she said.