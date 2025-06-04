World Boxing apologises for naming Imane Khelif in gender testing rule change

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

World Boxing has apologised for naming Imane Khelif last week while announcing the introduction of mandatory sex testing.

When the governing body released its new policy, it named Khelif, who won Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games amid a gender row. World Boxing said the Algerian will not be allowed to compete in its female categories without first undergoing a sex test.

However, the governing body has now told the BBC that its president, Boris van der Vorst, has sent a written apology to the Algerian Boxing Federation. In his letter, Van der Vorst said “the athlete’s privacy should have been protected”, per the BBC.

Khelif, 26, won gold in the women’s welterweight category at last summer’s Olympics, while Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting became featherweight champion. Each boxer’s success was overshadowed over the course of the Olympics, due to their respective disqualifications from the 2023 World Championship.

The International Boxing Association (IBA), which oversaw that competition, alleged that both fighters had failed gender eligibility tests, leading to their disqualifications. The IBA previously oversaw Olympic boxing, too, but was removed ahead of the 2020 Games due to concerns about the organisation’s finances and links to Russia, and due to fears of corruption.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said boxers could compete in the women’s categories in Paris if their passports said they were female. Khelif was born and raised as a woman and has never identified as transgender or intersex.

She was due to return to action in the Netherlands between 5 and 10 June, but on Friday, World Boxing announced the introduction of mandatory sex testing “to ensure the safety of all participants and deliver a competitive level playing field for men and women”.

Imane Khelif celebrates her Olympic gold-medal win at the Paris 2024 Games ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

A statement added: “In light of plans to introduce this policy and the particular circumstances surrounding some boxers that competed at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, World Boxing has written to the Algerian Boxing Federation to inform it that Imane Khelif will not be allowed to participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup or any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes sex testing.

“This decision reflects concerns over the safety and wellbeing of all boxers, including Imane Khelif, and aims to protect the mental and physical health of all participants in light of some of the reactions that have been expressed in relation to the boxer’s potential participation at the Eindhoven Box Cup.”

World Boxing also said “[in] the event the athlete’s sex certification is challenged by the athlete’s federation or by World Boxing, [the athlete will be] ineligible to compete until the dispute is resolved”.

The IOC granted World Boxing provisional recognition as the sport’s international governing body in February. The Algerian Boxing Federation joined World Boxing in September.