Garcia vs Romero LIVE: Start time, results and updates with Haney vs Ramirez and Lopez vs Barboza on undercard
A unique event in Times Square sees Ryan Garcia box Rolly Romero, after Devin Haney faces Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez fights Arnold Barboza Jr
Ryan Garcia fights Rolly Romero to cap off a stacked and unique fight card in Times Square tonight, after Devin Haney faces Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez takes on Arnold Barboza Jr.
For Garcia, this bout marks his return from a one-year ban, after his one-sided win over Haney was overturned upon the revelation of a failed drug test. As such, Haney remained unbeaten, and he and his fellow 26-year-old American aim to set up a rematch by winning their respective bouts tonight.
Garcia faces the antagonistic Romero, in a bid to settle a grudge built on years of online antagonism, while Haney fights a former world champion in Ramirez. Each bout represents a welterweight debut for Garcia and Haney. Also, the controversial Lopez defends the WBO super-lightweight title against Arnold Barboza Jr, who holds the interim belt and recently stayed unbeaten by upsetting Jack Catterall on the Briton’s home turf.
And all the action plays out in Times Square, in the heart of New York City, in an intriguing event. Follow live updates and results below, or purchase the fights on DAZN now.
Full fight card tonight
Here’s the card as announced!
James Gennari vs Joel Allen (firefighter vs police officer!)
Reito Tsutsumi vs Levale Whittington (featherweight)
Teofimo Lopez (champion) vs Arnold Barboza Jr (WBO super-lightweight title)
Devin Haney vs Jose Ramirez (welterweight)
Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero (welterweight)
What time do fights start tonight?
The event will begin at 10pm BST (2pm PT, 4pm CT, 5pm ET).
Lopez vs Barboza Jr is scheduled for 11pm BST (3pm PT, 5pm CT, 6pm ET), with Haney vs Ramirez expected from 12am BST on Saturday (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Friday).
Garcia vs Romero is expected from 1am BST on Saturday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Friday).
Why are Garcia, Haney and Lopez all fighting in Times Square tonight?
So, I know what you’re thinking: why is this event taking place in Times Square of all places, and why go all in on three big names?
Details here:
Why are Garcia, Haney and Lopez all fighting in Times Square on the same night?
