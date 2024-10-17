Turki Al-Sheikh requested special favour for Frazer Clarke after horror injury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh woke up a leading surgeon to treat Frazer Clarke on Saturday, after the boxer suffered a gruesome injury in Riyadh.

Clarke was knocked out by Fabio Wardley in round one of their rematch, as he was left with a skewed jaw and a dent in his head.

The fight was a far cry from the British heavyweights’ instant classic in March, when they fought to a draw in London. And the nature of Clarke’s defeat led Al-Sheikh to call in a favour.

The Saudi adviser reportedly contacted a leading surgeon, waking them up to ensure Clarke received the best treatment possible in the early hours of Sunday morning (13 October).

“Two fractures to the cheekbone, the recovery is going to be between eight and 12 weeks,” Clarke told Talksport. “They told me that surgery went exactly as they wanted it to, and that it will heal stronger than before.

“A massive thank you to everyone in Saudi Arabia who looked after me, because they were unbelievable. My partner, she was unbelievable. I’m grateful, because at the time it looked very bad for me, but I’m grateful.”

The Olympic bronze medalist, 33, also dismissed the idea of retirement, amid concerns from some fans over Clarke’s health.

open image in gallery Frazer Clarke was left with a dent in his head from his knockout by Fabio Wardley ( Getty Images )

“Don’t get me wrong, I was devastated at the time and my pride is still dented now,” Clarke said, “but the fighter in me knows that I will be back.

“It is going to be a difficult road, but I will work hard – like I always have – and aim for those heights again. I’m 33, but I’m in the prime of my life. I felt in my prime on that night, but it was just a great shot from Fabio and a leaky defence and switch-off from myself.

“But I’m the fittest now and the most athletic I’ve been in my whole career, so I’m not even looking for it to be over. If anything, it is just a blip in the road.

“We were so prepared for that fight. It was the best shape I had been in both mentally and physically, and I didn’t see anything but a win for myself. But it was a harsh reminder, especially in heavyweight boxing, that if you switch off for a second that is what can happen. And I’ve had to learn it the hard way.

“I hold my hands up; my team did a fantastic job, it was me making the mistake, and it cost me.”

open image in gallery Wardley forced a stoppage in the first round in Riyadh ( Getty Images )

The result marked an emphatic end to Clarke and Wardley’s rivalry, with the latter retaining the British heavyweight belt – just as he did in March.

“I vaguely remember saying congratulations to Fabio in the ring on the night,” Clarke said. “Everything was a bit of a blur, but I vaguely remember saying well done to him, and I told anyone that would see him – including [promoter] Frank Warren – to pass on my best wishes and congratulations.”

Wardley, 29, stayed unbeaten with his win over Wardley, who suffered a first professional loss.