Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will finally share a ring tonight, as they meet in an undisputed title fight in Saudi Arabia.

The unbeaten light-heavyweights have orbited one another for some time, and they were due to clash in Riyadh in June, but Beterbiev sustained a knee injury that delayed the bout.

It has now arrived, however, with Beterbiev carrying the WBC, WBO and IBF belts into the Kingdom Arena, while 33-year-old Bivol reigns as WBA Super champion. Both boxers are pound-for-pound stars in the sport, with Beterbiev at No 6 in the Indy Sport rankings and Bivol at No 5.

Beterbiev, even at 39, is one of the most devastating punchers in all of boxing, having compiled a 20-0 record with 20 knockouts. Bivol, meanwhile, has gone 23-0 with 12 KOs as a slick mover, a fluid technician, and a volume puncher.

The contrast in styles should make for an intriguing match-up, and the fight caps off an impressive card: Chris Eubank Jr is in action before the main event, while heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke meet in a rematch of one of the fights of the year: their bloody bout for the British title, which ended as a draw in March.

Follow live updates and results from Bivol vs Beterbiev and a stacked undercard, below: