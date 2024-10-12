Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Undefeated stars clash in long-awaited undisputed title fight
Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev square off in Saudi Arabia, to crown the king of the light-heavyweight division
Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev will finally share a ring tonight, as they meet in an undisputed title fight in Saudi Arabia.
The unbeaten light-heavyweights have orbited one another for some time, and they were due to clash in Riyadh in June, but Beterbiev sustained a knee injury that delayed the bout.
It has now arrived, however, with Beterbiev carrying the WBC, WBO and IBF belts into the Kingdom Arena, while 33-year-old Bivol reigns as WBA Super champion. Both boxers are pound-for-pound stars in the sport, with Beterbiev at No 6 in the Indy Sport rankings and Bivol at No 5.
Beterbiev, even at 39, is one of the most devastating punchers in all of boxing, having compiled a 20-0 record with 20 knockouts. Bivol, meanwhile, has gone 23-0 with 12 KOs as a slick mover, a fluid technician, and a volume puncher.
The contrast in styles should make for an intriguing match-up, and the fight caps off an impressive card: Chris Eubank Jr is in action before the main event, while heavyweights Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke meet in a rematch of one of the fights of the year: their bloody bout for the British title, which ended as a draw in March.
Follow live updates and results from Bivol vs Beterbiev and a stacked undercard, below:
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Steve Bunce on Chris Eubank Jr’s latest move
Indy Sport columnist Steve Bunce is on hand to preview Chris Eubank Jr’s fight on tonight’s undercard...
“Chris Eubank Jr has had a lot of time to think about where he is going and where he has been in the boxing business.
“Tonight, here in Riyadh, Eubank Jr will have his 37th fight when he meets Poland’s Kamil Szeremeta. It is all part of a much bigger plan, having accepted a unique responsibility outside the ring following the sudden death of his brother Sebastian.
“In recent weeks, the boxer has had a spectacular and very public row with his former promoters and has talked boldly of a series of fights to end his career.
“He is older, wiser and far from finished.”
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Saudi Arabia’s next bold move to revolutionise boxing
The Saudis have made the biggest fights available on numerous channels, and now they are lowering pay-per-view prices. But do these new prices come at a different kind of cost?
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Tonight, boxing offers up the perfect fight
Every now and then in boxing, you get a perfect fight. They’re hard to find, and harder to get signed, but they do exist. Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol is one such fight.
For all the warranted criticism of Saudi Arabia’s entry into boxing, amid concerns over sportswashing, the realm’s new rulers have undoubtedly delivered match-ups that previously eluded fans. Among those match-ups, of course, one is likelier to find these perfect fights.
In May, Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk squared off in one of them: the first undisputed heavyweight title fight in 25 years, a meeting of unbeaten, generational talents. But even then, a “perfect” fight is usually just that on paper, and not necessarily in the ring. Fury and Usyk, however, delivered a modern classic, and they may yet do the same in their rematch on 21 December.
Overshadowed by that pair of heavyweight blockbusters in Riyadh, sitting between them chronologically and taking place in the same city, is Saturday’s main event: Beterbiev vs Bivol.
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Betting tips
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Who is fighting on the undercard?
Full card (subject to late changes; ‘C’ denotes champion)
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol (for Beterbiev’s WBC, WBO and IBF light-heavyweight titles, and Bivol’s WBA title)
Chris Eubank Jr vs Kamil Szeremeta (middleweight)
Fabio Wardley (C) vs Frazer Clarke 2 (British heavyweight title)
Jai Opetaia (C) vs Jack Massey (IBF cruiserweight title)
Ben Whittaker vs Liam Cameron (light-heavyweight)
Skye Nicolson (C) vs Raven Chapman (WBC women’s featherweight title)
Mohammed Alakel vs Jesus Gonzalez (lightweight)
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: Pound-for-pound rankings
See where Bivol and Beterbiev sit in our pound-for-pound top 10, and why:
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: What time does fight start?
The first fight is due to begin at 5.30pm BST (9.30am PT, 11.30am CT, 12.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event expected at 11.15pm BST (3.15pm PT, 5.15pm CT, 6.15pm ET).
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE: How to watch fight tonight
The fight will air live on DAZN worldwide, including the UK but excluding the US and Canada (where the event will stream live on ESPN+). The DAZN pay-per-view is priced at £19.99, and you can purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
• New subscribers who buy the DAZN pay-per-view and sign up to a Monthly Flex Offer will receive a seven-day free trial.
• DAZN is offering 25 per cent off its Season Pro Upfront plan (Standard Tier for £199.99; Ultimate Tier for £159.99).
• DAZN is offering 50 per cent off the first three months of its Instalment plan (Standard Tier is £7.99 for three months then £15.99 per month; Ultimate Tier is £9.50 for three months then £18.99 per month).
• DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.
In the UK, Beterbiev vs Bivol will also air live on Sky Sports Box Office for £19.95, and on TNT Sports Box Office for £19.99. The TNT pay-per-view can be watched on discovery+, EE TV and Prime Video.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Bivol vs Beterbiev LIVE
